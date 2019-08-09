Former LSU punter Josh Growden has transferred to West Virginia, an official from the Mountaineers athletic department confirmed Friday afternoon.
The 6-foot-2, 199-pound senior, who had a role on LSU's special teams as the program's short-range punter, entered the NCAA transfer portal on July 31, and he arrived at West Virginia on Friday, the West Virginia official confirmed.
Growden, a native of Clare, South Australia, averaged 34.9 yards per punt on 16 punts in 2018, and he complimented the long-range game of junior punter Zach Von Rosenberg. He also held field goals during the 2018 season for former placekicker Cole Tracy.
He was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team as a sophomore in 2016.
Growden joins a West Virginia team that has four punters already on the 2019 roster under first-year head coach Neal Brown.
The Mountaineers ranked 76th nationally with a 40.47 yards per punt average in 2018.
The specialists remaining on the LSU roster include place-kickers Cade York and Connor Culp and kickoff specialist Avery Atkins, who practiced kicking field goals during spring practice.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Atkins has also been learning to punt and will be placed on scholarship for the 2019 season.
"He's also been practicing field goal kicking," Orgeron said at a Baton Rouge Rotary Club event before preseason camp began. "So you may eventually see him do all three."
Von Rosenberg, who was named to the Ray Guy Award watch list for 2019, averaged 45.7 yards per punt in 2018.
Growden was a member of a 2018 special teams unit that vastly improved from the season before. The Tigers jumped from No. 110 nationally with a 59.3 field goal percentage to No. 10 with an 87.9 field goal percentage; from No. 51 nationally with a 45.83 touchback percentage to No. 1 with an 89.87 touchback percentage; from No. 91 nationally with a 40.25 punting average to No. 26 with a 43.12 punting average.
Growden was the second LSU player to enter the transfer portal in July, following former defensive back Kelvin Joseph, who announced he was transferring for good on July 17.
Players can enter the portal by notifying their athletic department, and the school's compliance department will enter the player's name into the database within two business days. Players still have the option to remove their names.
The transfer portal became an option in October, giving Division I athletes the ability to transfer to a different school and receive a scholarship without asking their original school for permission.
In the previous model, athletes had to receive permission from their school to transfer to other schools, which allowed schools to "block" their athletes from transferring to other programs within their conferences or that were on their schedules in future seasons.