Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the leading rusher for the LSU football team, has suffered an injury and its severity is not yet known, Coach Ed Orgeron confirmed Wednesday evening.
LSU had its first full-pads practice of the bowl season on Tuesday, and Edwards-Helaire was practicing fully during the open media portion at the beginning of the practice.
"I'm not sure if Clyde can't play or can play yet," Coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday night.
The hamstring injury occurred during a team drill in Tuesday's practice, sources previously said.
Orgeron confirmed that Edwards-Helaire was injured Tuesday and is undergoing some tests. He said they will know more about the injury by the end of the week.
Says they’ll know the extent of the injury near the end of the week.
Doesn’t know if he will play or won’t play in the Peach Bowl. #LSU
It's the first significant injury for No. 1 LSU (13-0), and the loss of the team's leading running back would be substantial as it prepares for the program's first appearance in the College Football Playoff against No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) in the Peach Bowl semifinal on Dec. 28.
The severity is still under question, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron will next speak with the media at 5:25 p.m. to discuss the early signing day.
Edwards-Helaire, a 5-foot-8, 209-pound junior, is a key piece in LSU's record-breaking offense, which ranks third nationally with 47.8 points per game and first nationally with 554.3 yards of total offense per game.
Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 1,290 yards in 2019, and he leads the Southeastern Conference with 16 rushing touchdowns.
LSU has three other scholarship running backs on its roster: Tyrion Davis-Price, Chris Curry and John Emery.
None of the three backs have started in a game this season, and Davis-Price and Emery are both true freshmen.
Davis-Price has rushed for 270 yards and six touchdowns, Emery has rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns and Curry has rushed for 99 yards.
The Baton Rouge native and Catholic High graduate has been effective in LSU's most crucial games. He rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns in LSU's 46-41 win over then-No. 3 Alabama on Nov. 11, when he also caught nine passes for 77 yards and another touchdown.
"That's the most emotion I've showed in a game since playground park ball," Edwards-Helaire said afterward.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron called it "one of the best efforts I've ever seen of a football player in my 35 years of coaching," and compared Edwards-Helaire to Reggie Bush, whom Orgeron was around when he was the defensive line coach at Southern Cal.
Orgeron has frequently said Edwards-Helaire is important to the team and its morale, saying often that the running back is "6-4, 270 (pounds) when he runs that football."
LSU would miss his diversity out of the backfield, his receiving ability that fit well within the Tigers' new spread offense.
Edwards-Helaire is LSU's third-leading receiver, and he has recorded 50 catches for 399 yards and a touchdown — tied for the most receptions ever by a running back in school history (Gary James, 1985).
LSU is scheduled to practice twice more on campus, Wednesday and Thursday, before traveling to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl on Sunday.