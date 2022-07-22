Current and former LSU track and field athletes had a productive evening on the third-to-last day of the world championships Friday evening in Eugene, Oregon.
Three sprinters with LSU ties safely advanced through the heats of the 4x100-meter relay to Saturday night's finals, and two others qualified for individual finals to be held Sunday at Hayward Field.
New Orleans native Aleia Hobbs ran the second leg on the U.S. 4x100 relay team that also included Melissa Jefferson, Jenna Prandini and Twanisha Terry.
They cranked out a time of 41.56 seconds, which was the fastest of the three first-round heats and the fastest time in the world this year. The final is at 9:35 p.m. Saturday.
Also, LSU sophomore Favour Ofili ran the second leg for Nigeria in the same heat as the Americans. Nigeria also qualified for the final by taking third in the heat at 42.68, the sixth-fastest of the heats.
In the men's 4x100, Great Britain advanced to the final with former LSU star Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake running the third leg. The team was second in its heat with a 38.49, the seventh-fastest time of the eight finalists.
LSU freshman Godson Oghenebrume ran on the Nigerian men's 4x100 relay, but the team was disqualified.
Individually, Mondo Duplantis, competing for Sweden, easily qualified for Sunday's pole vault final, and Jamaica's Natoya Goule earned a spot in the women's 800-meter final with a strong run Friday night in the semifinals.
Duplantis, the 2019 silver medalist in the world championships and gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, didn't come close to his world-record mark of 20 feet, 2½ inches in the qualification round. But he just needed to be one of the top 12 athletes, which he did as all 12 competitors who made the final cleared 18-10¼. The final is at 7:25 p.m. Sunday, which is the final day of the 10-day meet.
Duplantis passed at the first two heights of 17-4½ and 18-½, then entered the competition and cleared 18-6½ and 18-10½ with no trouble.
Goule was second in her 800 semifinal with a time of 1 minute, 58.73 seconds, the fourth-fastest time of the semis. She'll race for a medal at 8:35 p.m. Sunday.