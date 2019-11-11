Ed Orgeron has famously talked about his 24-hour rule. For any win, for any loss, the team has one full day to either enjoy the result or loathe it. Once the sun sets and rises, it's time to move on.
There was a lot of celebrating to pack into 24 hours after LSU beat Alabama 46-41 in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night, the program's first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2011.
Orgeron's one-day rule began with a welcome party he didn't organize, a crowd of LSU fans who packed the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport to greet the team upon its return.
It prompted LSU quarterback Joe Burrow to run the length of the airport's chain-link fence, grazing his left hand against the reaching hands of his supporters.
"I'm starting to realize how much that game meant to people," Burrow said.
And from there, how did Orgeron spend his 24 hours?
He said he went home with his wife, Kelly, ate a ham sandwich and some chips and watched ESPN's SportsCenter.
"I mean, it was a great night," Orgeron said.
No doubt, Orgeron caught the replays and highlights SportsCenter blasted of his team's historic victory, the win that stayed out of reach for eight years and eight games, the goal that went unachieved for several classes of Tigers players.
Senior defensive end Rashard Lawrence said he thinks of former players like defensive tackles Davon Godchaux and Christian LaCouture, defensive backs Tre'Davious White and Jamal Adams — guys who never felt what it was like to beat their bitter rivals.
"Every year it seems like those guys were just that close to getting over the hump," Lawrence said. "We've kind of really gotten over it. Not just with them, but how we run things here now. It was a special moment, you know, and I just think of those guys. We won for a lot of people Saturday."
Was the losing streak personal? Oh, was it personal.
"You ever lost a fight to anybody eight years in a row?" outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson asked a reporter.
No, the reporter replied, nodding to consider the gravity. Chaisson laughed.
"So I think you can kind of get a sense of that," Chaisson said. "Eight years in a row. That's 365 times eight. That's a lot of days, bro, that you have lost this consecutively. Eight years in a row. It starts to get personal after a while."
The 24-hour rule did not apply to former players. No, former LSU center T-Bob Hebert, a co-host on the radio show "Off the Bench" on 104.5 ESPN, opened the show Monday morning with a one-minute shouting session in rampant celebration.
"It's over baby!" Hebert hollered. "The nightmare's over! Let the healing begin!"
LSU did what?! Get this man some water! #LSUvsBAMA @TBob53 pic.twitter.com/0TZ8r1PylD— Nathan Elliot Velasquez (@IncredibleMrNat) November 11, 2019
Big goals remain ahead of LSU, starting with the three games left in the regular season against Ole Miss, Arkansas and Texas A&M. If the Tigers win all three, they'll remain No. 1 heading to the Southeastern Conference championship Dec. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
"You still have five games left, hopefully," Burrow said. "It doesn't mean anything in Week 10."
Don't you mean six games? — a reporter asked, accounting for the College Football Playoff's semifinal and championship games.
Burrow looked up and counted.
"Five, three," Burrow said, then nodded and laughed. "Hopefully six."
So how does LSU press the reset button? How do players, who know how much the Alabama game meant to the state of Louisiana, move on after just 24 hours, in order to focus on its game at Ole Miss on Saturday?
"It was definitely a big game," Lawrence said. "There's no looking around that. We're not going to act like it hadn't been eight years. That'd be pretty stupid. The biggest thing that we came into the year, we knew that if we beat these guys, we'd have a chance to go to the SEC championship. From there, whatever happens, happens.
"For us, man, I knew we had one of our best days today — just because guys are hungry to be great. Beating Alabama is not a championship. It's not a national championship. It's not an SEC championship. It's nothing like that. It's the next game on our schedule. Now we go to Ole Miss. We take care of business with them. Every week is a new goal, staying focused on the next opponent."