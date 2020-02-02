Cole Henry reached into a bucket and grabbed a baseball. As he found his grip, Henry placed a yellow connection ball between his bicep and his forearm. Henry stepped into a wide stance, rocked back and threw into a net. The connection ball slid off his arm, landing behind the baseball.

Henry picked up the connection ball, an inflatable sphere that limits his arm movement. He reached into the bucket for another baseball. Henry repeated the process until the bucket was empty, trying to retrain his mechanics.

Last year, even as he established himself as LSU’s ace, Henry felt his arm drift behind him when he threw. He believed the extension put pressure on his arm and his elbow, creating injuries that derailed his freshman year.

Henry shortened his arm path. He hopes the change will take stress off his arm and help him pitch through the season. And when LSU plays its first game Feb. 14 against Indiana, Henry likely will start.

“He's going to continue to improve as the year goes on,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “I think you're talking about a kid who's potentially a first-draft choice and an All-American-caliber pitcher. You've got to have that guy to compete in this league.”

LSU coach Paul Mainieri underwent offseason neck surgery; his surgeon was his former player Paul Mainieri lived with chronic neck pain for more than a year. He held up his neck throughout the 2019 season. He feels better after offseason surgery and continues to recover.

After Henry struck out 12 batters against Florida last year, an outing that made Mainieri want to move Henry into the Friday night role, he felt discomfort around his forearm and elbow. Henry’s father, Jeff, rewatched the game. He noticed Henry’s arm dragged behind him.

Henry did not pitch the final month of the regular season. He drove home to Florence, Alabama, when LSU played on the road, and he evaluated his delivery while he recovered. Henry’s father sent video to friends, looking for feedback.

Along with his father and LSU pitching coach Alan Dunn, Henry noticed some of the best pitchers in baseball shared a common trait. When their front foot struck the mound, their arm bent less than 90 degrees. Those pitchers, Henry said, had not suffered many injuries.

Though he still felt discomfort, Henry began retraining his mechanics. He noticed the change within a couple weeks.

“I could go out here and long toss, and I wouldn't even be sore the next day,” Henry said. “Or I could pitch, and I would be ready to throw again the next day.”

Most of his life, Henry had felt sore for days after he threw.

+6 Inside the LSU baseball pitching lab reducing player injuries: 'I think we're onto something' A couple weeks ago, LSU pitching coach Alan Dunn asked Jamie Tutko, director of video and scouting, to film Nick Storz during a bullpen sessio…

Henry returned for the postseason. He threw five shutout innings with six strikeouts in the NCAA regional, but two innings into Game 1 of the NCAA super regional, Henry couldn’t make a fist. His arm shook, and his velocity dipped. Mainieri pulled him.

Doctors determined the issue came from a buildup of scar tissue around Henry's median nerve. It had misfired on his throwing arm.

Henry rested most of the summer. Once the nerve healed, Henry started his throwing program. He continued to shorten his delivery, and he focused on creating power with his back leg. The change looked obvious by fall practice.

“It really shows his maturity that he's catching on figuring out what he's doing and what he needs to correct,” Henry’s father said.

Through two preseason scrimmages, Henry has pitched five innings with seven strikeouts. He has allowed two hits. Henry, a draft-eligible sophomore, will have to consider his professional future this summer. But as the season approaches, he is focused on reaching the College World Series.

LSU expects Henry to lead its pitching staff, the backbone of the team. So far, Henry hasn’t felt any arm soreness.

“Last year, I didn't know any better, because that's the way I did it my whole life,” Henry said. “That one little tweak in my delivery has made a huge difference.”