fsulsu.061019 HS 064.JPG
Buy Now

LSU pitcher MaÕKhail Hilliard (52) greets his teammates before Game 2 of the NCAA Baseball Baton Rouge Super Regional between LSU and Florida State, Sunday, June 9, 2019, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Florida State defeated LSU 5-4 in 12 innings to advance to the College World Series.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU will play in the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic next February, according to the Houston Astros.

Held at Minute Maid Park in Houston, the tournament will host LSU, Arkansas, Missouri, Texas, Oklahoma and Baylor. Nine games will be played from Feb. 28 to March 1.

LSU played in the tournament in 2015 and 2017. The Tigers have a 4-2 record at the event.

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com.

View comments