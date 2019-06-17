LSU will play in the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic next February, according to the Houston Astros.

Held at Minute Maid Park in Houston, the tournament will host LSU, Arkansas, Missouri, Texas, Oklahoma and Baylor. Nine games will be played from Feb. 28 to March 1.

LSU played in the tournament in 2015 and 2017. The Tigers have a 4-2 record at the event.