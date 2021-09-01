“Welcome to Hollywood!
“Everybody comes to Hollywood got a dream.
“Hey, mister ? Hey, what's your dream ?”
– Pretty Woman (1990)
It probably will come to no surprise to you that Hollywood is not a real address. Oh, it’s a neighborhood in Los Angeles and a state of mind, but not an actual city like the late Johnny Carson’s much-jibed beautiful downtown Burbank (where several movie studios actually are).
Nevertheless, it beckons, even in a city like L.A. constantly fraught with troubles like earthquakes and homelessness and sky-high cost of living. It’s where many have sought to make it big, to wind up as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
It’s as appropriate a place as any, then, for the LSU Tigers to be starting their 2021 season. A program of big achievements, big dreams but, last season, of big disappointments.
Like Los Angeles after a major temblor, LSU got a frightening jolt of reality in 2020. The 2019 season was something right of Hollywood’s legendary Dream Factory. It could have been typed up at a writer’s bunglow on the Warner Brothers studio lot and shot on one of its massive sound stages. As perfect as Captain Jack Sparrow’s larcenous smile.
It was, to borrow a movie title, “That Championship Season.” Stranger comes in from out of town and wins big, like Robert Redford in “The Natural.” That was Joe Burrow, LSU’s leading man and Heisman Trophy winner.
Then came the sequel. Let’s just say it wasn’t “The Godfather, Part II.” More like, “Caddyshack II” (yeech). The 2020 season was notable for little in-team leadership, lots of internal strife, absolutely no defense, all set against the backdrop of the worst public health crisis in a century.
The public health crisis continues — if you want to attend LSU’s first-ever game Saturday in the legendary Rose Bowl where the UCLA Bruins lie in wait — you will have to wear a mask or give a pretty compelling reason why.
But the dude abides.
At least LSU’s top dude, Ed Orgeron.
Orgeron, like everyone else it seemed with LSU’s program, took his eye off the ball in 2020. Figured he’d cracked the code before everything just cracked. Like the head of a major studio with a foundering big-budget movie production on his hands, Orgeron has fired directors (Bo Pelini, who he hired on reputation and not on a winning interview), changed the script and brought in new screenwriters. The offensive brain trust of Jake Peetz and DJ Mangas and new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones are tasked with recapturing the glory that was LSU football as of just a couple of years ago, like they were filming a remake of “Cleopatra” or something.
Will LSU 2021 be a box office hit or a flop? Right now, the best movie quote that comes to mind is from “Shakespeare in Love:” “I don’t know. It’s a mystery.” But on this season may hinge Orgeron’s continued running of LSU’s Dream Factory.
When you watch the three hours traffic of Saturday’s game (that’s both a reference to Shakespeare and L.A.’s infamous traffic), you will see an LSU team filling the silver screen with talent on both sides of the ball. But talent didn’t help the Tigers avoid the dismal drama that was the Worst. Defense. Ever. In. LSU. History. LSU couldn’t stop the pass in 2020 but could hardly stop the run, either. UCLA trucked right over Hawaii for 244 rushing yards in a 44-10 victory this past Saturday. Not exactly Alabama or Florida, the Rainbow Warriors, but it was an impressive debut.
Then there’s the offense. Max Johnson was a great understudy in 2020, coming off the bench in the wake of Myles Brennan’s season-ending injury and TJ Finley’s spotty performances to deliver two winning turns against Florida and Ole Miss. But with Finley transferred to Auburn and Brennan again benched by a broken left (non-throwing) arm, is the left-handed Johnson ready to be a leading man? Not everyone can carry the entire story for an entire season. It’s a mystery.
He’ll need a good supporting cast. Someone at running back needs to be Nick Brossette of 2018. Someone at wide receiver needs to take potential double-teaming heat off Kayshon Boutte at wide receiver. The offensive line, by Orgeron’s own admission during Wednesday’s Southeastern Conference coaches’ teleconference, “will take time to jell a bit. … They will have to jell fast, because UCLA looked good (Saturday) on their defensive front.” They need to be LSU’s feel-good hit of the fall.
Will the Tigers be "Legends of the Fall," or do a pratfall like someone out of a Three Stooges short?
It’s just about time to find out.
At least if LSU’s aim is a dream season, it found the right launching point.
“This is Hollywood, the land of dreams.
“Some dreams come true, some don't.
“Always time to dream, so keep on dreamin'.”