Around the holidays last winter, Brian Polian sat at his kitchen island. He had returned to South Bend, Indiana, after a couple of hectic weeks as LSU’s new special teams and recruiting coordinator, hoping to relax with his wife and kids.

Instead, Polian spent the day on his computer evaluating players in the transfer portal. He said his wife looked at him “sideways” while he combed through high school highlight videos, college game tape and stats from Pro Football Focus.

“This is what we do now,” Polian said. “We've got to do this.”

LSU’s staff couldn’t afford to rest. At the time, head coach Brian Kelly was in the early stages of a complete overhaul inside the football program, changing everything from standards to personnel. Kelly eventually hired nine assistant coaches and more than two dozen staff members, but in December the new regime operated with a handful of people.

Those on board needed to address glaring issues on the roster. LSU soon played the Texas Bowl with 39 available scholarship players, and on top of that, several players transferred, some because of off-the-field issues. Though others later returned from injuries, improving the numbers, the team lacked quality depth from two years of mismanagement. LSU needed offensive linemen, defensive backs, linebackers and specialists.

Kelly prefers to build his teams through traditional recruiting classes, but in the short term, LSU entered the transfer portal. It added 16 scholarship transfers to fill holes, add experience and boost roster numbers. While competitions haven’t been settled this early in preseason camp, many of them will contribute — if not start — this season.

“Time will tell,” Polian said this spring, “but we feel like we did a good job.”

Conversations about how to reload began as soon as Kelly took over. With an 11-12 record over the last two years and the roster in its current state, the team looked unprepared for the 2022 season opener against Florida State.

The solution wasn’t as simple as adding a bunch of seniors. Kelly had to balance immediate needs with long term development to remain competitive year after year, and NCAA rules limited the signing class to 32 players.

The staff searched for a mix of underclassmen and plug-and-play veterans to pair with the incoming freshmen.

“We could not take a huge number of guys that only had a year left because then the roster was going to get top-heavy,” Polian said. “We were going to face different issues coming down the road. That was difficult.”

Polian, one of Kelly’s first hires, arrived Dec. 8 and started evaluating potential transfers that afternoon. He leaned on his father, NFL Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, and his brother, Washington Commanders director of pro personnel Chris Polian, for their experience navigating free agency, the closest equivalent to the transfer portal.

At the same time, Kelly was still assembling his staff, a process that lasted into January. For the first month, LSU worked with a skeleton crew.

In addition to people on campus outside the football program, Polian said he collaborated with running backs coach Frank Wilson, safeties coach Kerry Cooks, director of player personnel Will Redmond, director of recruiting JR Belton, chief of staff Beth Rex, athletic trainer Beau Lowery, offensive line coach/interim head coach Brad Davis and general manager Austin Thomas.

“The conversations were daily,” Polian said, “and it was driven by coach Kelly.”

BJ Ojulari explains what it means to him to wear No. 18 for LSU football LSU junior edge rusher BJ Ojulari was awarded the coveted No. 18 jersey last week for his leadership on the team.

Some people who worked on the class that month, including Thomas, were not retained. He later joined the staff at Ole Miss. Former UL cornerback Mekhi Garner said this spring everyone from LSU who recruited him once he entered the portal was "gone."

The transition posed a challenge as LSU tried to make evaluations for coaches who hadn’t started yet. Offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, defensive line coach Jamar Cain, wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton, cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan arrived in January.

Defensive coordinator Matt House, who was the linebackers coach in Kansas City, didn’t start full-time until after the Chiefs lost Jan. 30 in the AFC championship game.

“We're trying to add personnel to a defense when the coordinator is not in the building,” Polian said. “We were able to talk a little bit. I think between coach Kelly's vision, coach House's vision and then our execution of it, we were able to meet some of the specific needs he was looking for in terms of personnel.”

As LSU searched, potential additions had to meet certain criteria. They needed the physical traits necessary to keep up in the Southeastern Conference, and Kelly specifically wanted high-character players with good grades.

It required patience as targets picked their schools. Some went elsewhere, but the staff spoke multiple times about not taking someone for the sake of filling a roster spot.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

LSU's 2022 Transfers

Name Position Former School Sevyn Banks CB Ohio State Jayden Daniels QB Arizona State Kolbe Fields LB South Carolina Jarrick Bernard-Converse CB Oklahoma State Mekhi Wingo DL Missouri Tre'Mond Shorts OL ETSU Jay Bramblett P Notre Dame Greg Brooks Jr. DB Arkansas West Weeks LB Virginia Mekhi Garner CB UL Miles Frazier OL FIU Joe Foucha S Arkansas Noah Cain RB Penn State Kyren Lacy WR UL Slade Roy LS East Carolina Colby Richardson DB McNeese State

“If you're not doing a really good job of bringing the right people into your program, the transfer portal can be deadly to your program,” Kelly said. “We had some strict parameters in terms of who we were bringing in.”

LSU also looked for transfers with ties to the state, hoping to draw on their emotional connections. It added seven Louisiana natives and Garner, a Texas native who spent the previous three seasons at UL.

The group included Arkansas safety Joe Foucha, Oklahoma State cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Arkansas nickel safety Greg Brooks Jr. and Penn State running back Noah Cain. All of them will likely see significant snaps.

“Most of us already knew each other from being around high school sports or hearing each other's names,” said Foucha, who's from New Orleans. “For me, the transition wasn't as bad as I thought it would be coming in. I thought it would be like I didn't know anyone or it was going to be hard for them to take me in as a teammate because I came from Arkansas. I feel like I hit it off well with the team.”

The staff didn’t have to recruit transfers the same way as incoming freshmen. There were no dancing videos or flashy graphics designed to catch their eye. All of them had already spent at least a year in college. They had different priorities.

LSU pitched a chance at playing time, but no one was guaranteed a role. Everyone started with a clean slate under the new staff. Transfers and returnees alike had to earn their spot through spring practice and preseason camp. The messaged resonated.

"They were telling me I had an opportunity to come in and leave my mark on this program, have an opportunity to come in and compete for the starting job," Cain said. "That's all I needed to hear."

Kayshon Boutte thought about leaving LSU. He stayed to pick up where he left off. Kayshon Boutte considered leaving LSU. He really did. On Friday, the star wide receiver discussed his thought process, his ankle injury and forming a relationship with head coach Brian Kelly.

LSU added 13 transfers by the end of national signing day in February. Knowing they needed to make evaluations throughout spring practice, the coaches left space for more. Though LSU missed at least one target in Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen, it added another three players to finish the third-best transfer class in the country, according to 247sports.

The transfers filled gaps across the roster. Brooks, Foucha, Garner, Bernard-Converse and Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks restocked a gutted secondary. Jayden Daniels added a potential starting quarterback. Tre'Mond Shorts and Miles Frazier provided more options on the offensive line. Punter Jay Bramblett and long snapper Slade Roy replaced starters. Cain gave LSU an experienced running back.

Once the transfers arrived, they tried to mesh with the players already on LSU's roster. They traded cell phone numbers. They trained together during offseason workouts. They ate meals in the nutrition center and relaxed in the locker room. The defensive backs met every day at 2 p.m. during the spring. One night, they went to Top Golf.

“You've got to be able to build chemistry at some point,” Cain said. “You can't just put five-stars together and expect them to gel. You can have the most talented team, but if one guy is selfish, one guy doesn't want to do his job, then it don't work at all."

The process took time. LSU had a collection of new coaches, players and staff members all trying to learn Kelly’s system, which helped in some ways because no one knew more than anyone else.

They came together slowly, Garner said. They all needed to build chemistry with one another, and some of the scholarship transfers didn't arrive until the summer. Real conversations helped.

LSU football misses preseason coaches poll top 25 for first time since 2000 For the first time since 2000, LSU was not ranked in the USA Today sports AFCA football preseason coaches poll.

“Even in the spring, we didn't know each other like that, but we got along,” redshirt junior linebacker Mike Jones Jr. said. “Now I'm joking around with those guys. I'll sit in the locker room for almost an hour after lift and we'll be in there joking, talking and laughing. I love those guys. Those are my brothers.”

The transfers will go a long way in determining the outcome of the season. LSU’s quarterback, two offensive linemen, four defensive backs, a key running back, the punter and the long snapper could have all played at a different school last year. Others will develop to take over later in their careers.

"There's no doubt it helped us rebuild the roster," Polian said.

LSU may not rely as heavily on the transfer portal for the rest of Kelly's tenure, but it will keep a constant eye on the database. The entire staff is in place now, and within the personnel department, one group has to monitor the transfer portal, evaluate potential targets and research their background.

The odds these days say a player will likely enter the portal during their career. LSU has to be ready. Who knows? When they do, the team may have to fill a need on the roster again.

“If you don't get a guy out of high school, don't burn that bridge,” Polian said. “Because you never know.”