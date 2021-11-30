LSU head coach Brian Kelly is attempting to bring the core of his Notre Dame staff with him.

Kelly reached out to Tommy Rees to join him as an offensive coordinator at LSU, according to a report by Pete Sampson at The Athletic.

Notre Dame officials plan to meet with Rees in effort to retain him on staff. LSU's offer is $400,000 more than Notre Dame's, but Rees currently prefers South Bend.

Rees played quarterback at Notre Dame from 2010-2013, and was picked up by the Washington Football team as an undrafted free agent, but was let go shortly after.

As a quarterback, Rees led Notre Dame to an 8-4 season in 2011, passing for 2,869 yards and 20 touchdowns. He only started two games in 2012 after an early-season arrest for resisting law enforcement and illegal consumption of alcohol. The Fighting Irish went on to make an appearance in the BCS National Championship game.

Rees spent the 2015 season as an offensive graduate assistant at Northwestern, then the 2016 season as an offensive assistant with the San Diego Chargers before returning to Notre Dame in 2017 to coach quarterbacks. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2020.