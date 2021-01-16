Cam Thomas didn’t have the best shooting game of his LSU career Saturday night, but he came up with two big shots when the Tigers really needed them in an 85-80 win.
In a tough battle with a determined South Carolina team playing without coach Frank Martin, who was back home in Columbia after contracting COVID-19, Thomas came through with nine of his team-high 25 points in the final 6:11 to help LSU survive.
LSU had to outscore South Carolina 21-8 in the final 7:31 to come away with the hard-fought victory in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
It was the Tigers’ fourth consecutive Southeastern Conference win, improving to 7-0 at home this season. It was also their 10th victory in a row in the PMAC dating to last season.
LSU (10-2, 5-1 SEC) was sluggish on the offensive end early and trailed by as many as 11 points on three occasions in the first half. South Carolina (3-3, 1-1 SEC) eventually took a 38-34 lead to the locker room.
But the score didn’t reflect how hard the Tigers had to fight to go in down by just four.
Will Wade’s team never led in the first 20 minutes as South Carolina’s AJ Lawson lit LSU up for 18 first-half points on four 3-point baskets while going 7 of 12 from the field.
South Carolina hadn’t played a game in 10 days after the program paused activities for a third time this season, but the Gamecocks didn’t look like it in giving LSU all it wanted for much of the night before the Tigers prevailed.
“Just happy to win … it’s tough to win in the SEC,” Wade said before complimenting Martin, acting head coach Bruce Shingler and the Gamecocks’ staff.
“I give their staff and their team a lot of credit,” he said. “They were game from the get-go, ready to go. They played tremendously all night long.”
In the second half, South Carolina kept applying the pressure as Keyshawn Bryant took over the scoring load from Lawson and dropped in 15 points to go with 11 in the first half.
But Bryant left the game with 3:30 to play with an injured right ankle after a wild scramble under the South Carolina basket, taking his game-high 26 points with him.
Thomas, who was 7 of 19 from the field, Trendon Watford and Javonte Smart helped LSU overtake South Carolina in the second half as the Tigers took their first lead of the night at 58-57 on Smart’s 3-point basket with 12:09 remaining.
South Carolina continued to respond, however, and eventually went up by eight at 72-64 with 7:45 left on a Bryant basket.
Darius Days started the comeback with a 3-pointer before Thomas hit one from beyond the arc with 6:11 to go to pull his team within 72-70.
“We just wanted to lock in when we were down five,” Smart said after scoring 14 second-half points. “We just wanted to get back in that lead and cut it and tie the game and go on to play defense.”
Watford hit four free throws in a row to give LSU a 74-73 lead and then scored again after South Carolina, again refusing to go away, had tied it at 74.
After Watford and Thomas each added two free throws, LSU was clinging to an 80-76 advantage when Thomas, who was falling back, got the floater to drop to give the Tigers their largest cushion at 82-76 and virtually clinch the win.
In addition to Thomas’ 25 points, Watford had 23, while Smart had 15 and Days 11.
Days also had a team-high nine rebounds and Watford filled the stats sheet with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Watford and Thomas were each 9 of 10 from the free-throw line as the Tigers went 24 of 32 from the stripe – including 12 of 13 in the final 8:55. On the other hand, South Carolina was just 10 of 14 for the game.
Thomas drew seven fouls from South Carolina, taking advantage of the Gamecocks’ physical style by playing through contact – a trait of Martin’s team.
“It’s a physical game, it didn’t really affect me,” said Thomas, an 89.5% free-throw shooter going into the contest. “Coming in, we knew it was going to be physical. It was going to turn into a lot of fouls, a free-throw shooting contest.
“Make our free throws and close the game out.”
Bryant led South Carolina with 26 points, while Lawson scored just four points in the second half and finished with 22. Wildens Leveque and Justin Minaya chipped in with 12 each.
The win for LSU sets up a showdown with league-leading Alabama (11-3, 6-0 SEC) at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the PMAC.
“We found a way,” a relieved Wade said. “South Carolina played great.”