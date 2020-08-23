LSU's in-season sports are still scheduled to practice while the athletic department continues to monitor the weather as Hurricane Marco nears Louisiana.
The university announced Sunday afternoon that the campus will be closed because of the storm and all classes and scheduled activities are canceled. The school's in-season sports can practice, an LSU official said Sunday evening, although the department will continue to monitor the weather.
Tropical Storm Laura is closely following Marco, and the university's statement said it will continue to monitor the forecast and will make decisions about Tuesday activities at about 2 p.m. Monday.
LSU was scheduled to begin its fall classes on Monday, and the football team was entering its second week of preseason camp. The program gets 25 practices before the Tigers begin their 10-game, league-only season against Mississippi State on Sept. 26 at Tiger Stadium.
Every team can only practice 20 hours per week, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron said the team's weekly schedule includes full practices on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, a meetings-only session on Thursday, and a morning practice on Friday. The team is off on the weekends.
If Monday's practice is canceled, the hours could be rescheduled for later in the week.
Meanwhile, LSU's residence halls, on-campus apartments an dining halls are remaining open, and LSU said in its statement that students who live on campus should shelter in place during the storm by remaining indoors.
Gov. John Bel Edwards declaration for a state of emergency was approved by the White House Sunday, which authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster-relief efforts related to the storms' impact.
The Category 1 Marco is projected to landfall Monday afternoon, hitting the state's coastline with top winds of 75 mph. The Category 2 Laura, with top winds of 100 mph, is expected to reach the Louisiana-Texas shoreline early Thursday.