It was billed as the "Game of the Century": a matchup between the two top-ranked teams in the country, both heavy with future NFL talent.

It's been nearly seven years since No. 1 LSU beat No. 2 Alabama in a hard-fought game with strong defensive performances from both teams.

This year's game isn't featuring the top 2 teams, but No. 4 LSU's season prospects could skyrocket if they take down No. 1 Alabama in Baton Rouge on Nov. 3.

The Tigers have not won a game against the Tide since that memorable game in Tuscaloosa, however.

As both teams prepare for their annual matchup, test your knowledge of the last LSU team to beat Alabama. How well do you remember?

Can't see the quiz below? Click here.