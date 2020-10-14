In accordance with Louisiana and Southeastern Conference guidelines, LSU announced Wednesday it will have 1,400 seats available for volleyball matches this fall inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Tickets will not be required and fans will enter through the upper entrances of the PMAC.
LSU's first home match is scheduled Oct. 21 against Mississippi State.
Among numerous safety measures, fans will be required to wear face masks (face shields are OK to supplement a mask, but cannot be used as the only face covering) on campus and in the PMAC. Physical distancing will be mandatory.
Select concession stands and the LSU SportsShop will be open on the upper concourse only and all transactions will be cashless.