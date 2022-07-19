LSU sprinter Favour Ofili and former Tigers sprinter Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake came up short in their bids to make the 200 meters final at the world championships on Tuesday night in Eugene, Oregon.
Representing her native Nigeria, Ofili ran in a loaded semifinal against Jamaica's Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce, who won the 100 meters title Sunday night, and American Abby Steiner.
Ofili valiantly tried to keep up with those two all the way to the finish line, but Fraser-Pryce pulled away and won in 21.82 seconds. Steiner was second at 22.15 seconds and Ofili was third with a 22.30.
Steiner automatically advanced to Thursday's final as a top-two finisher, but Ofili did not get one of the two wild-card spots that were available and finished 10th overall.
Ofili will run a leg on Nigeria's 4x100-meter relay team that will compete in the heats Friday night.
About 45 minutes after the women's semifinals, Mitchell-Blake, who wears the uniform of Great Britain, finished fourth in his 200 heat in 20.30 seconds. He clocked the 12th-fastest time of the 24 semifinalists. Like Ofili, Mitchell-Blake is in Great Britain's 4x100 relay pool that will compete Friday night at Hayward Field.