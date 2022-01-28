Ordinarily, a little break from what has been a challenging Southeastern Conference schedule would be welcomed by Will Wade.
With eight tough league games behind him and 10 to go in the final 4½ weeks of the season, it would be a perfect time for LSU to sit back and assess the first month of conference play.
It would also give the banged-up Tigers, Wade said, a chance to get some of his key players back for the run to the postseason.
In this case, however, it’s not possible to get any rest for the wounded — or the weary.
No. 19 LSU will tackle its assignment of representing the conference in the Big 12/SEC Challenge when it faces TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas (ESPN2).
“I wish we could take the thing off and get healthy, but that’s not an option,” Wade said. “We just have to go play.”
It's not a comforting thought considering he could again be without point guard Xavier Pinson and forward Darius Days, who were sidelined for Wednesday night’s thrilling 70-64 win over Texas A&M.
“I have no idea on Xavier or Darius,” Wade said Thursday, then added Friday there was nothing new to report.
Pinson missed his fifth consecutive game with a sprained knee and Days was out with a sprained ankle against Texas A&M.
In addition, forward Tari Eason was in the locker room getting IV fluids when LSU mounted a 13-2 run over the final 3½ minutes to get past A&M.
Eason should be ready to go Saturday, which would be a big help for LSU (16-4, 4-4 SEC) if Days is not available against TCU (13-4, 3-3 Big 12).
In addition to being LSU’s second-leading scorer in averaging 13.1 points, Days is the team’s leading rebounder at 7.3 per game with Eason right behind at 7.2 a game.
While rebounding has been a concern most of the season for Wade, he was encouraged when his team outrebounded Texas A&M 38-30.
That’s key because TCU, which fell to Texas 73-50 in its most recent outing Tuesday night, is 10th nationally with 41.5 rebounds a game as five players average at least 4.0.
The Horned Frogs are fifth in offensive rebounding with 14.2 a game and they’re third in rebounding margin at 9.9 per game.
Emanuel Miller, a 6-foot-7 forward, leads the team with 7.0 per game, while 6-11 center Eddie Lampkin averages 5.5.
Lampkin has pulled down 52 offensive rebounds, 11 more than he has on the defensive end.
“They're physical, they’re good,” Wade said of Jamie Dixon’s team, which has a NET ranking of 56. “They’re fifth in the nation in offensive rebounding and they do a good job on the defensive glass.
“What we did against Texas A&M was good, but we’ll see Saturday. TCU is a little bit different in regards to rebounding, so we’ll see how it goes.”
TCU’s offensive rebounding is a concern for Wade considering his team, which is 10th in the NET rankings, is 48th nationally with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game.
Point guard Mike Miles leads the Horned Frogs with 15.4 points and 4.0 assists, but they’ve had difficulty scoring as Miller is the only other player in double digits with 10.1.
TCU ranks 256th in Division I with 68.4 points a game, while LSU is 144th with 73.2.
“They’re good … they’re going to be very, very difficult at home,” wade said. “They’re physical, they play a tough brand of basketball.
"It’s an incredible challenge for us, especially on a short turnaround after a late game Wednesday.”