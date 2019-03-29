WASHINGTON — LSU lost more than a game here Friday night in the Sweet 16 against Michigan State.

The Tigers, already dealing with a delicate coaching situation with the suspended Will Wade, could lose several underclassmen to the pro ranks.

Key underclassmen this year for LSU included freshman forward Naz Reid and sophomore guard Tremont Waters. The 5-foot-11 Waters, who had a team-high 23 points Friday in the Tigers' 80-63 loss, was averaging a team-high 15 points per game. The 6-foot-10 Reid averaged 13.7.

"We're going to take it one day at a time," Waters said, referring to his future. "Obviously we don't know what's going on. And we're just going to keep doing what we've been doing — stay in the gym and pretty much talk to our families and see what the next step is."

Tremont Waters' bigger floor role transforms LSU guard into 'an extension of the coaching staff' WASHINGTON — When LSU suspended basketball coach Will Wade on March 8, the remaining members of the staff had to take on more duties and respo…

Reid, sitting on the podium next to Waters, was asked also about possibly declaring for the NBA draft after he scored 10 points in the season-ending loss.

"Pretty much the same thing," Reid said. "I mean, just working on the game and just moving forward day by day and having the same positive attitude as before."

Reid was named to the Southeastern Conference all-freshman team. Waters was the co-SEC defensive player of the year and a first-team All-SEC selection.

+3 LSU's Naz Reid is 'a winner' and 'competitor,' and he's also a big reason the Tigers are in Sweet 16 To know what kind of job Naz Reid has done for the LSU basketball team this season, all you have to do is go back to one game in particular.

Waters, you may recall, hit the game-winning shot to beat Maryland and send the Tigers into the Sweet 16. LSU interim coach Tony Benford has often talked about how much faith and trust he put in Waters to lead the team and make split-second decisions on the floor.

Other key players include freshman guard Javonte Smart and freshman forward Emmitt Williams. Smart was averaging 11.4 points per game through Thursday while Williams was at 7.1. Williams had four points and three rebounds off the bench in the loss to Michigan State, which had four players in double figures.

“It is a real good group of guys; we came so far” Smart said. “We are a real good group of guys and I love them. They will do what is best for them and best for their families. I just wish them the best.”

+2 Rabalais: Tremont Waters' basket secured March Madness game win, a place in LSU history JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Before Saturday, Tremont Waters had already penciled his name into LSU basketball lore with two seasons of his prolific s…

And what about the future for Smart?

“I am just going to take my time. Whatever happens, happens,” said Smart, who had two assists in 25 minutes against the Spartans.

Junior reserve guard Marlon Taylor said he understands that in this era, many teams don’t stay together for four years. And he understands if some of his teammates go to the pro ranks.

“It is definitely sad losing your brothers. I wish them well,” said Taylor, who hit both of his shots from the field and had four points. “I am happy they are able to live out their dreams.”

Does the status of Wade have an influence on those decisions?

“I don’t know. I don’t what to tell you about that,” Taylor said.

Smart said it was “unfair” the Tigers didn’t have Wade for the tournament. But he added there were no excuses in the face of a disappointing loss. The Tigers, down 12 points at halftime, trimmed their deficit to four points early in the second half before Michigan State pulled away again.

Smart, who missed six shots from the floor, was held scoreless as the Tigers fell behind 40-28 at the break. Michigan State led by as much as 17 in the first half and dominated the boards 21-10 in the first half, with 10 on the offensive glass.

Michigan State (31-6) advances to play the winner between Duke and Virginia Tech, who played the second game late Friday night.

LSU made a late change to the starting lineup as Smart, the Scotlandville High grad, got the nod over Taylor.

It was the 18th start of the year for Smart.

Taylor made 24 starts Friday, having entered the contest averaging 6.7 points.