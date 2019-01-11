LSU senior safety John Battle has been selected to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, the NFL Players Association announced Thursday.

Battle was among 112 players to be selected to play in the bowl, which will be played Jan. 19 at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

Battle will play for the “National” team, which will be coached by former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Tice.

Battle, a 6-foot-2, 206-pound Florida native, was a two-year starter at LSU. He started in 10 games during the 2018 season—missing the last three games of the regular season with an apparent ankle injury—recording 39 total tackles and three interceptions.

At free safety, Battle anchored a secondary that was tied 11th nationally with 17 forced interceptions.

Battle is ranked the ninth overall free safety in the 2019 NFL draft, according to DraftScout.com.

