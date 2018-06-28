Ed Orgeron has a road map from here to the start of the regular season.

It starts with a little beach time with the family. Then Southeastern Conference Media Days in mid-July in Atlanta. Then the start of preseason camp in August, where Coach O already has priorities set for his LSU Tigers.

“Execution is number one,” Orgeron said Thursday during the LSU Football Caravan stop at Walk-On’s in Metairie. “Then the development of our offense. And third our quarterback competition.”

Both Orgeron and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger spoke at length about the different aspects of Ohio State transfer quarterback Joe Burrow. But both were careful not to leave out LSU’s three returning quarterbacks — junior Justin McMillan, sophomore Myles Brennan and redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse — or the quarterback derby that they feel is most definitely still a competition.

“Our goal is to give them all an equal chance and have them prove to the team and the coaching staff who is the starting quarterback at LSU,” Orgeron said.

“I want it to be clear. It wasn’t clear in the spring. We told them what we believe they need to get better at.”

As democratic as they aimed to be, both Orgeron and Ensminger gushed about Burrow’s work ethic since he moved down from his native Ohio in May.

“We did a lot of research on him,” Ensminger said. “From high school, guys who played with him and against him. Everything we got was saying how great a person and athlete he is.

“He’s a football junkie. He wants to learn football. We’re putting in something new every day and he’s in there studying every day. (Wednesday) we put in no-huddle stuff and he was up there two hours before the meeting, watching what we did in the spring.”

“He’s strong and mature, so that gives him a chance to come in and compete,” Orgeron said. “He knows how to be a leader.”

Orgeron also wants his other three quarterbacks to have confidence that they are still in the fight to start Sept. 2 against Miami (Florida) in Arlington, Texas.

“I called all of them before (Burrow) visited,” Orgeron said. “It’s like any position. It’s a competition. Nobody is promised anything. Every one of them embraced it.”

Ensminger said whoever wins the job, it is his job to mold the offense to their skill set.

That said, Ensminger said his offense — only 50 percent installed by the end of spring practice — will be variable and pass-oriented in its attack.

“Defensive coaches are pretty comfortable now with tempo and no-huddle offenses,” Ensminger said. “What they don’t like is the change-up. Huddle, huddle, huddle then fast; or fast, then huddle up. We will do more up tempo, no doubt.

“I tell (the offensive players), I want to go fast, so they’d better be in great shape.”

Ensminger said “there is a lot to get through in August,” but the ultimate goal is to be a multiple offense, especially critical since he called LSU’s running backs corps a “committee.”

“Probably our number one personnel is three wides,” he said. “Number two is two tight ends and two wides. You can’t be predictable in those sets.”

Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda also has a key transfer coming in trying to pick up what his team is doing: former Stanford cornerback Terrence Alexander of John Curtis. Orgeron said Alexander worked out Wednesday at LSU for the first time since graduating from Stanford. He said Alexander may be expected to play nickel back.

“The last few years when we had (formation) installs we filmed those,” Aranda said. “(Alexander) can pull it up and with the click of a button can hear a coach talking him through the alignments and assignments. I suggested to Terrence that be the first thing he does.”

Notes

Orgeron said freshman wide receiver Terrace Marshall is about 85 percent recovered from the ankle injury he suffered as a senior at Bossier City Parkway. … Coach O said he has told sophomore left tackle Saahdiq Charles he needs to be his “bell cow” and that he looks good after losing weight this offseason. He said there is still an unsettled battle to be the starting right tackle between junior Adrian Magee and sophomore Austin Deculus. … Orgeron also pronounced sophomore safety Grant Delpit as ready to start camp after surgery for a spring game shoulder injury.