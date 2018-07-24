Joe Burrow's extended family seems pretty excited about the upcoming football season. On Tuesday, a photo shared by Joe Burrow's oldest brother, Jamie, shows the Burrow family at a summer outing all sporting purple and gold 'Geaux Jeaux Jeaux' t-shirts.
It's not the first time the Burrow family has shown their LSU pride. They've taken to Twitter to show off various family members wearing LSU gear, including one of the quarterback's brothers sporting a "Burreaux" jersey.
Burrow hasn't yet won the LSU starting quarterback job, but he definitely won the award for being the most talked about non-attendee at Southeastern Conference Media Days.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron and his players -- senior tight end Foster Moreau, junior linebacker Devin White and junior defensive end Rashard Lawrence -- were all peppered with questions about the player who appears to be the favorite to take the first offensive snap when the Tigers open Sept. 2 against Miami.
"He's a leader," Orgeron said. "He's very smart, very confident, plus he's an older football player."
Once Joe Burrow decided to transfer to LSU from Ohio State, the common assumption across Louisiana was that the Tigers will definitely become the "Coach O and Joe Show" this fall.
It certainly may turn out that way. But Orgeron has insisted that the starting quarterback job was not promised to Burrow, only opportunity.