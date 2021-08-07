Alan Faneca was always a goal-oriented person, even if he didn't know it.
As a player, before each season he would open a new notebook and fill it with gameplans, plays, tips, things to improve on and definitely things to avoid.
Or, prophetically, places he wanted to go.
During his rookie season as a guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Faneca went to Canton, Ohio, with the team for the annual Hall of Fame preseason game. While there, Faneca visited the hall, the place where his bust will be enshrined this weekend.
Not long after, in one of those notebooks Faneca wrote these words, setting a long-term goal he never knew he could achieve:
“Make the H.O.F.”
“It was always a goal,” Faneca told WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia, near where he now lives and coaches high school football in Virginia Beach. “But I had several goals before that I had to attain. It was always something off in the distance that, you know, shoot for the stars and see where you land.
“I landed in the stars. It’s pretty amazing.”
More amazing still considering football was something Faneca feared he would have to give up as a teenager.
Born in New Orleans in 1976, Faneca played football for four seasons at John Curtis High School before the family moved to Rosenberg, Texas, just southwest of Houston, where he finished his prep career at Lamar Consolidated High School.
When he was 15, Faneca was diagnosed with epilepsy, putting his football future in doubt.
“It was Christmas eve of my freshman year in high school,” Faneca said. “We were at my great grandmother’s house for a big family event. I didn’t know it was a seizure. I was wondering around the house crying, not knowing what happened. Then I had another and another.”
Months of tests followed, a dark time in Faneca’s young life. Finally, his doctor prescribed medication that controlled the seizures and allowed him to keep playing.
“He said it so fast, that I could keep playing, I asked him again,” Faneca said. “I said, ‘Doc, you do know what football is, right?’
“I took that and ran.”
Faneca turned into a superb prospect, named the 1993 Greater Houston Offensive Player of the Year by the Houston Touchdown Club. He signed with LSU in 1994 and was there waiting at the end of his redshirt season when former LSU coach Gerry DiNardo arrived.
DiNardo, himself an All-American guard at Notre Dame, recognized the talent he inherited from former coach Curley Hallman’s staff.
“He had great feet, as they say,” DiNardo said. “He learned to play the game with great body position. Hips lower than his shoulders, hitting on the rise. The technical things he was really good at.
“As a teammate goes, he was one of most well-liked guys. Very popular. Had a lot of close friends.”
Faneca earned All-SEC and All-American honors as a junior and senior and was also an Outland Trophy finalist his final year. Faced with what was then a more monumental decision that it is now, Faneca decided to forgo his senior year after the 1997 season. He was the first LSU player to go pro early while Kevin Faulk, who Faneca opened holes for over their three seasons together, decided to remain.
“They both made great decisions,” DiNardo said.
Faulk eventually went on to win three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. Faneca won one title with the Steelers in Super Bowl XL following the 2005 season, making the key block to spring Willie Parker on his decisive 75-yard touchdown run to secure a 21-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
It was a Hall of Fame moment in a Hall of Fame worthy career. In 13 seasons, Faneca started 201 of 206 career games (he was penalized a total of 29 times, only four of those for holding) and is one of five guards in NFL history to earn six All-Pro honors. Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher called Faneca the heart and soul of Pittsburgh’s defensive line.
After retiring in 2010 with the Arizona Cardinals following a two-year stint with the New York Jets, Faneca took up running and drastically slimmed down. Within three years of retirement, he shed about 100 pounds from his playing weight of 322 and completed a sub four-hour marathon.
Another goal achieved.
The Fanecas moved to Virginia Beach where Alan’s wife Julie is from (they met while both freshmen at LSU), though they never quite shook their Louisiana ties. When the call from the hall came, the Fanecas celebrated with crawfish and champagne.
Faneca eventually gravitated toward coaching. He spent two seasons as an assistant coach at The Potomac School in McLean, Virginia, then the past two seasons coaching offensive linemen at Cox High School in Virginia Beach. In May, Faneca was named head coach at Cox, replacing a man named Bill Stachelski, the winningest football coach in school history.
A challenge, perhaps, but Stachelski doesn’t have a gold Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket.
Faneca got that jacket at a ceremony Friday night in Canton. At Saturday’s enshrinement ceremony he was to be presented by former Steelers teammate Hines Ward. Faneca invited DiNardo to attend the event as one of his guests.
“That made me feel really good,” DiNardo said. “You never know how former players feel about you.
“I just think the world of him.”
Now the world will get a reminder of what a quietly excellent player Faneca was. A player who made that long-ago notebook goal a reality.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.