All games on Saturday
NO. 3 OHIO STATE at NO. 18 PENN STATE
6:30 p.m. • ABC
After a slow start in which it was tied with Nebraska late in the first half, Ohio State went off and looked like the team that many believe will challenge for the national title. The Buckeyes now go on the road for what looked last week to be a toughie — until Penn State fell to Indiana.
TEXAS at NO. 6 OKLAHOMA STATE
3 p.m. • Fox
Each and every week is an adventure for the Big 12. League officials will be holding their breath again today since 4-0 OSU is their last hope of getting in the playoffs. They can't afford to have two-loss Texas upset that scenario, but Sam Ehlinger is capable of doing it.
LSU at AUBURN
2:30 p.m. • CBS
In a series that's featured some wacky games over the years, it's appropriate that this one is being played on Halloween. It would have been better had it been under the lights, but it doesn't matter. You can always expect the unexpected (read: scary-close games) when they meet.
MEMPHIS at NO. 7 CINCINNATI
11 a.m. • ESPN
While Central Florida was the media preseason favorite to claim the American Athletic title, Cincinnati and Memphis were a close second and third. This one has the makings of a classic battle between No. 7 Cincinnati's defense, which ranks 18th in FBS, and Memphis' No. 5 offense.
ARKANSAS at NO. 8 TEXAS A&M
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network
Since a big upset of then No. 4 Florida on Oct. 10, No. 8 Texas A&M has been riding high and climbing up the polls. But Arkansas, which isn't the pushover it used to be after a win at Mississippi State and a near-miss at Auburn and will be looking to at least frighten the Aggies.
Sheldon Mickles