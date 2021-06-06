EUGENE, Ore. — From his position in center field, Giovanni DiGiacomo saw the development unfold before his eyes.
Hundreds of feet in front of him, freshman Garrett Edwards’ pitches improved steadily throughout the season, culminating in his best outing of the year Saturday during the NCAA Eugene regional.
“Watching him from the outfield, I see the way his stuff moves,” DiGiacomo said, shaking his head. “When the umpire doesn’t call a certain pitch, you’re like, ‘Wow. That’s crazy.’ His slider is moving so much, and his fastball looks great. I’m happy to see him improve so much.”
Edwards pitched a season-high five shutout innings in LSU’s win over Central Connecticut State, maintaining a tie until DiGiacomo delivered a game-winning single in the 10th inning. Edwards allowed two hits. He struck out four.
“He was as comfortable and confident out there on the mound in an NCAA tournament game as any young kid could possibly be,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “We couldn’t have won without the job he did today.”
Other than its length, nothing about Edwards’ outing surprised LSU. He established himself as one of the team’s most trusted relievers during fall practice. When the season began, Edwards was used often out of the bullpen.
Mainieri loved Edwards’ poise, a byproduct, he believed, of Edwards’ prolific high school basketball career at Pitkin. The freshman never seemed rattled. He exuded confidence, at one point asking Mainieri to make him LSU’s third starter after Jaden Hill’s season-ending injury because he thought he could help the team.
Edwards never entered the rotation, but his role increased steadily throughout the season as LSU used him for longer and longer stints. Entering the NCAA tournament, he had pitched at least two innings in his last four appearances and allowed one run over 10 ⅓ innings.
“When he has to make a big pitch, I have all the confidence in the world that he’s going to do it,” Mainieri said. “He’s just got tremendous poise, and his stuff is getting better and better all the time.”
Edwards may not pitch again this season. Beginning Sunday afternoon, LSU had to win three straight games to reach an NCAA super regional. But his development provided an encouraging sign for the years to come.
Next season, LSU will likely have to replace its entire weekend rotation. Landon Marceaux, AJ Labas and Ma’Khail Hilliard are all draft-eligible upperclassmen, and Hill is expected to get selected despite his injury.
Building the rotation will become one of the top priorities for LSU’s next coach. Edwards, with a 2.75 ERA — the second-lowest on the team — provides an intriguing option if he can continue to extend deeper into games.
“LSU fans are going to love watching this kid the next couple years,” Mainieri said. “He just keeps growing with each passing outing.”