After four seasons of playing for her aunt Nikki Fargas, LSU’s Khayla Pointer appeared to face a big decision about her future when Kim Mulkey was hired in June.

In reality, it was no decision at all.

Pointer was positioned for a sixth season at LSU per the NCAA COVID-19 waiver, something she thought about for “a little minute.” Mulkey’s appearance made it a slam dunk.

“That was a confirmation for my decision,” Pointer said of the news that her aunt was out and Mulkey was in. “I’m happy I chose to stay. (Second thoughts) not at all. I was really happy about it.

“Coach Mulkey is someone I always watched even before I got to college. Her energy on the sidelines, she cares for her players, her outfits, she was always someone I admired. She’s truly a legend, and to be able to play for her and run a team for her is really exciting.”

Seven other LSU players followed the lead of their point guard and spiritual leader, who has been the most consistent and productive player the past three seasons for the Tigers. One player, Awa Trasi, even pulled a U-turn to come back after entering the transfer portal.

Pointer and the rest of the holdovers have been blending with three transfers and four freshmen during the past week to form Mulkey’s first LSU team. It’s still a work in progress with a new staff of assistants joining Mulkey

“It’s been very easy,” said Mulkey, who won 632 games and three national championships at Baylor. “If returning players don’t buy in, it’s going to be difficult. They’ve bought in. They get to know me better every day and I get to know them. We’ve had a great rapport.

"I’m most appreciative because we’ve inherited players recruited by the previous staff. It’s new to them and also to us as coaches.”

The team has been practicing for the past week after an abbreviated summer session of six, two-hour workouts. Pointer and fellow returnee Jailin Cherry said the team is well past the name-tag stage, creating excitement they haven’t seen in recent years.

“We’re all blending pretty well,” said Cherry, who like Pointer and Faustine Aifuwa are graduate students. “We have a good chemistry. Everybody knows everybody and their game. We’re becoming cohesive.

“(Mulkey) has a passion for the game, and love and excitement for everybody to be successful on and off the court. She’s not here just for basketball but to help us grow as women and get us prepared for the real world.”

If the players needed any final affirmation about returning, it was the 250-300 fans who showed up for the first practice Sept. 29. LSU seldom had that many at a game, but Mulkey’s hiring has re-energized the program with more than 4,000 season tickets sold two months before the season opener.

The practice structure and intensity have changed, but the players recognize it's still basketball. Mulkey said they are playing catch up and the practices are extended a little longer than some players are used to. Saturday scrimmages are followed by watching tape and making corrections on court.

“I enjoy watching them grow,” Mulkey said. “They are becoming comfortable, relaxing more. They see my sense of humor. They had an impression of coach Kim from afar, of sideline intensity. I want them to have a personality, have happiness, catch my sense of wit and they have. They laugh more. We had some great practices the last couple of days. They think this lady is funny, they feed off that.”

Mulkey is counting on Pointer to help the chemistry take hold.

“She is the point guard and will need to take charge,” Mulkey said. “But right now she is learning like everybody else. When she becomes comfortable, everybody else will follow her lead and become comfortable.

“She’s been good in recruiting even though she won’t get to play with them, telling them things we don’t know as a staff. It’s the same for Cherry and Faustine.”