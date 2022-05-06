Shelbi Sunseri smashed a three-run homer in the first inning and Taylor Pleasants’ two-run single capped a four-run fourth, and the LSU softball team opened its final series of the regular season with a 7-2 win over Mississippi State on Friday night in Starkville, Mississippi.
Sunseri fell behind 0-2 in the count and fouled off another pitch against Bulldogs starter Annie Willis. Sunseri then hammered a pitch beyond the centerfield wall for her 15th home run of the year, tying Georgia Clark for the team lead.
Ciara Briggs was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a pair of runs for LSU (33-19, 12-10 Southeastern Conference), which is now tied with Georgia for fifth place in the league standings.
The Tigers were coming off a 1-2 weekend against Florida the week before at Tiger Park.
LSU entered the weekend with a No. 19 RPI rating.
Leadoff hitter Danieca Coffey was 1 for 3 with a run scored. She drew bases-loaded walk for the first run of the Tigers’ fourth-inning rally.
Ali Kilponen (18-5) threw a complete game for LSU, allowing two earned runs. She walked five but allowed only one extra-base hit. Mississippi State (31-22, 9-13) scored once in the bottom of the first on a Chloe Malau'ulu RBI single, then added another run in the third when Madisyn Kennedy came home on a Kilponen wild pitch.
The teams play again at 2 p.m. Saturday, then finish the regular season at noon Sunday.