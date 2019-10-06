BR.lsunwstatemain1669.091519 bf.jpg
Buy Now

LSU coach Ed Orgeron leads his players onto the gridiron for the first half of a game against Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU football stayed at No. 5 in the latest rankings of the AP Top 25 poll, which was updated and released Sunday afternoon.

LSU (5-0) beat Utah State 42-6 on Saturday in Tiger Stadium, and the Tigers will play their second top 10 matchup of the season next week at home against No. 7 Florida at 7 p.m.

ESPN's College GameDay announced Saturday night that it will be on campus in Baton Rouge.

Rematch in Tiger Stadium: LSU-Florida will be a top 10 matchup, a night game with high stakes

See the rest of the top 25 here.

AP Top 25 Poll

1. Alabama (5-0)

2. Clemson (5-0)

3(T). Georgia (5-0)

3(T). Ohio State (6-0)

5. LSU (5-0)

6. Oklahoma (5-0)

7. Florida (6-0)

8. Wisconsin (5-0)

9. Notre Dame (4-1)

10. Penn State (5-0)

11. Texas (4-1)

12. Auburn (5-1)

13. Oregon (4-1)

14. Boise State (5-0)

15. Utah (4-1)

16. Michigan (4-1)

17. Iowa (4-1)

18. Arizona State (4-1)

19. Wake Forest (5-0)

20. Virginia (4-1)

21. Southern Methodist (6-0)

22. Baylor (5-0)

23. Memphis (5-0)

24. Texas A&M (3-2)

25. Cincinnati (4-1)

26. Minnesota (5-0)

Peek at LSU vs. Utah State film: A dive into LSU's clock-controlling game plan, improved tackling

Advocate LSU football beat reporter and AP Top 25 voter Brooks Kubena's poll

1. Clemson (5-0)

2. Ohio State (6-0)

3. Georgia (5-0)

4. Alabama (5-0)

5. LSU (5-0)

6. Wisconsin (5-0)

7. Florida (6-0)

8. Oklahoma (5-0)

9. Notre Dame (4-1)

10. Penn State (5-0)

11. Texas (4-1)

12. Auburn (5-1)

13. Oregon (4-1)

14. Michigan (4-1)

15. Utah (4-1)

16. Boise State (5-0)

17. Arizona State (4-1)

18. Southern Methodist (6-0)

19. Wake Forest (5-0)

20. Iowa (4-1)

21. Washington (4-2)

22. Texas A&M (3-2)

23. Baylor (5-0)

24. Virginia (4-1)

25. Minnesota (5-0)

Rabalais: Yes, it was Utah State. But LSU's complete win bodes well for battles to come

LSU dominates Utah State on offense and defense for impressive win at Tiger Stadium

Responding to criticism, LSU defense shows up vs. Utah State: 'We looked like an LSU defense today'

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments