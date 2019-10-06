LSU football stayed at No. 5 in the latest rankings of the AP Top 25 poll, which was updated and released Sunday afternoon.
LSU (5-0) beat Utah State 42-6 on Saturday in Tiger Stadium, and the Tigers will play their second top 10 matchup of the season next week at home against No. 7 Florida at 7 p.m.
ESPN's College GameDay announced Saturday night that it will be on campus in Baton Rouge.
AP Top 25 Poll
1. Alabama (5-0)
2. Clemson (5-0)
3(T). Georgia (5-0)
3(T). Ohio State (6-0)
5. LSU (5-0)
6. Oklahoma (5-0)
7. Florida (6-0)
8. Wisconsin (5-0)
9. Notre Dame (4-1)
10. Penn State (5-0)
11. Texas (4-1)
12. Auburn (5-1)
13. Oregon (4-1)
14. Boise State (5-0)
15. Utah (4-1)
16. Michigan (4-1)
17. Iowa (4-1)
18. Arizona State (4-1)
19. Wake Forest (5-0)
20. Virginia (4-1)
21. Southern Methodist (6-0)
22. Baylor (5-0)
23. Memphis (5-0)
24. Texas A&M (3-2)
25. Cincinnati (4-1)
26. Minnesota (5-0)
Advocate LSU football beat reporter and AP Top 25 voter Brooks Kubena's poll
1. Clemson (5-0)
2. Ohio State (6-0)
3. Georgia (5-0)
4. Alabama (5-0)
5. LSU (5-0)
6. Wisconsin (5-0)
7. Florida (6-0)
8. Oklahoma (5-0)
9. Notre Dame (4-1)
10. Penn State (5-0)
11. Texas (4-1)
12. Auburn (5-1)
13. Oregon (4-1)
14. Michigan (4-1)
15. Utah (4-1)
16. Boise State (5-0)
17. Arizona State (4-1)
18. Southern Methodist (6-0)
19. Wake Forest (5-0)
20. Iowa (4-1)
21. Washington (4-2)
22. Texas A&M (3-2)
23. Baylor (5-0)
24. Virginia (4-1)
25. Minnesota (5-0)