SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Devin White thinks highly of UCF and its 25-game winning streak, but doesn't think much of the school's claim to a 2017 national championship.

Asked Saturday if he had seen quotes from his teammates Friday that UCF was coming into Tuesday’s Fiesta Bowl against LSU to try to win another national championship, the Tigers' All-American linebacker said, “Man, I hope not. That’s one of the most embarrassing things I’ve ever seen.

“It’s great media coverage for them. That’s all I know they’re looking at it is, as a media stunt.”

The plan for LSU defense in Fiesta Bowl? Dave Aranda details changes with big names missing With several key contributors either hurt, suspended or readying for the NFL draft, LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda provided some clarit…

UCF went 13-0 last season, capped with a win over Auburn in the Peach Bowl, but was left well out of the top four for the College Football Playoff semifinals at No. 12. UCF (12-0) is ranked No. 8 going into the Fiesta Bowl against No. 11 LSU (9-3).

“I feel like you get a chance to play in the national championship (game) and you win a national championship then you’re the national champions,” said White, the 2018 Butkus Award winner. “Until then, I feel like they’ve go to continue gaining respect.

“I know who won the national championship” in 2017, White said, referring to Alabama. “I played the team that won the national championship. They deserve the national championship and if I’m not mistaken they’re about to go compete for another national championship today (in the CFP semifinals against Oklahoma).”

Can't see video below? Click here.

White lauded UCF for its 25 consecutive wins, the nation’s longest active winning streak.

“They’ve done a great job,” White said. “I don’t take anything away from their team, going two years undefeated. Most teams couldn’t do it. They’re doing it right now. I applaud them.

But …

“They’ve got to play the LSU Tigers on Jan. 1,” White said. “I think things could shake up a little bit.”