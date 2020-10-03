LSU Texas Football
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — All-American cornerback Derek Stingley was dressed out during warmups before LSU's 6:30 p.m. kickoff against Vanderbilt on Saturday, which indicates the star sophomore could make his 2020 debut after missing the Mississippi State game after spending the night in a hospital due to an illness.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Stingley practiced with a gold non-contact jersey during Tuesday's practice, and Orgeron said at the time "I do believe he's going to play."

Not having the 6-foot-1, 195-pound sophomore was a crucial factor in LSU's 44-34 loss in Week 1, and, on the CBS broadcast, announcer Brad Nessler said LSU officials told them they believed it was an allergic reaction.

Orgeron said Wednesday the medical test results never produced any definitive answers for what caused the reaction.

In the days since the loss, Orgeron and several LSU players noted the impact of Stingley's absence and looked forward to his return against Vanderbilt.

"We believe in Derek," Orgeron said. "Derek's one of our best players, one of our best corners in the country — especially when you're playing a lot of man coverage like we are. Obviously he's a force and he's a difference."

