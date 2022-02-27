Left-handed pitcher Javen Coleman exited the home game against Southern on Saturday with arm soreness.
Coleman threw two strikeouts and 17 total pitches through 1 1/3 innings of work.
"His arm was bothering him," LSU head coach Jay Johnson said after the game. "We'll find out, no update on that yet, but we wanted to protect him and get him out of there."
Drew Bianco, who did not travel with the team on Wednesday for treatment on his hamstring, played left field in the final inning on Saturday against Southern.
Bianco played on Sunday, Feb. 20, in the game against Maine, where he came in as a pinch hitter for Jordan Thompson in the bottom of the fifth. In his two at-bats, Bianco was hit by a pitch and flied out. He played first base for the sixth inning and finished the game at center field.