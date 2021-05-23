TJ Finley is no longer a quarterback at LSU, but that doesn't mean it's the last he's seen of the Tigers.

Finley, who officially entered the transfer portal earlier in May, will announce which school he intends to transfer to at 11 a.m. Monday, and there's a shot he'll remain in the Southeastern Conference.

According to AL.com, Finley is headed to one of four schools: Alabama, Auburn, Penn State or Houston.

"Each school has given me an opportunity to compete for the starting job," Finley told AL.com. "Based on how comfortable I felt with that, I made my decision based off who I felt gave me the best opportunity to be successful."

Playing against his former team, Finley said, was a "major" factor in his decision.

The 6-foot-6, 242-pound Finley had a 2-3 record as a starter last season and completed 80 of 140 passes for 941 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.

Finley started in five games as a freshman, stepping in for Myles Brennan when he suffered a season-ending abdominal muscle tear against Missouri in the third game of the season. Finley won the job over freshman Max Johnson at the time, but after inconsistent play over his five starts, LSU coach Ed Orgeron started Johnson in the final two games of the season.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The Tigers entered the offseason with a four-man quarterback competition, and, after Brennan and Johnson excelled in the spring game, it appeared those two had secured a lead over Finley and freshman Garrett Nussmeier going into the summer.

All four quarterbacks shared equal snaps with the first team during LSU's spring game, and Orgeron insisted the competition would continue into fall camp, although there would be more separation into who would get more first-team looks.

Rabalais: Three key questions for LSU football that were answered (mostly) in spring game What conclusions there are to be drawn from a spring game or spring practice in general are highly subjective. And so much guesswork.

Brennan completed 12 of 20 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in LSU's spring game, and Johnson completed 11 of 17 for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Finley completed 10 of 19 passes for 84 yards and two interceptions.

Finley's decision isn't unprecedented, particularly in an era where several high-profile college players have sought playing time elsewhere once they realized they had less chance to play at their former school.

Staff writer Brooks Kubena contributed to this report.