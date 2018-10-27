Finally, it’s official: Lee Corso, his headgear and the rest of the “College GameDay” crew are coming back to Baton Rouge.

ESPN announced Saturday during the first hour of the show that its popular college football preview program will be on LSU’s campus next week for the showdown between the No. 4-ranked Tigers and No. 1 Alabama.

The show will air from 8-11 a.m. in the LSU quadrangle. The Tigers and Crimson Tide will square off at 7 p.m. in Tiger Stadium on CBS.

This will be the first visit to Baton Rouge for “College GameDay” since the Alabama game two years ago. Overall, this is the 27th time the show will be televised from the site of an LSU game.

While having the show may be a point of pride for Tiger football fans, it isn’t necessarily good luck. While LSU is 15-11 when “College Game Day” is on site, the Tigers have lost seven of their last eight such games, including an 0-4 mark against Alabama.

This will be the second straight stop in the Southeastern Conference for “College GameDay” The program was televised from the site of the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday.

