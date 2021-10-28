We had 17 bowl projections last week, but apparently a couple of guys took an open date week, too. Surprisingly, with LSU dropping to 4-4 with Saturday’s 31-17 loss at Ole Miss and the likelihood that the Tigers fall next week at Alabama, there were still only three projections out of 15 that don’t have LSU in a bowl game. Assuming a loss to Bama that drops the Tigers to 4-5, that means LSU would have to win two of its last three against Arkansas, ULM and Texas A&M — all at home — to be bowl eligible. The spread of bowl prospects did shrink to four: the Gasparilla, Liberty, Music City and Texas bowls. Of those, the most picks were for the Texas Bowl with five. All are projected to be interesting matchups: four have LSU playing Texas in an SEC preview and the other has LSU playing Baylor and its head coach, former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. Bowl assignments will be announced Sunday, Dec. 5.

THE PROJECTIONS

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: No bowl

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Gasparilla Bowl vs. Louisville

Nick Bromberg, Yahoo! Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Texas

CollegeFootballNews.com: Gasparilla Bowl vs. SMU

CollegeSportsMadness.com: Music City Bowl vs. Minnesota

Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: No bowl

Ian Cummings, ProFootballNetwork.com: Gasparilla Bowl vs. Liberty

Mike Huguenin, On3.com: Texas Bowl vs. Texas

Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Baylor

Brett McMurphy, ActionNetwork.com: Liberty Bowl vs. Texas Tech

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Kerry Miller, BleacherReport.com: Music City Bowl vs. Minnesota

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: No bowl

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Texas Bowl vs. Texas

Erick Smith, USA Today: Texas Bowl vs. Texas

Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Liberty Bowl vs. Kansas State

As LSU football injuries stack up, here's how they're starting to interfere with practice Coach Ed Orgeron said that the bye week will be about "fixing," LSU by allowing his players to rest as the injuries continue to pile up. Offen…

BOWL GUIDE

Gasparilla Bowl: 6 p.m., Dec. 23, Tampa, Florida (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl: 6:45 p.m., Dec. 28, Memphis, Tennessee (ESPN)

Music City Bowl: 2 p.m., Dec. 30, Nashville, Tennessee (ESPN)

Texas Bowl: TBD, Jan. 4, Houston (ESPN)

All times Central