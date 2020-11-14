In seven seasons as a head basketball coach, from Chattanooga to VCU to LSU, Will Wade hasn’t had a lot to complain about on the offensive end of the floor.

Sure, his teams have had turnover woes from time to time. That’s somewhat expected — though not necessarily tolerated — when you run an up-tempo, high-scoring offense.

Defense, however, has been a vastly different story — especially in his three years at LSU.

As a huge believer in analytics and data, the red numbers that popped up on the computer screen spoke volumes to Wade. So much so that they pushed him to make a philosophical change on defense for the upcoming season.

With more depth than he’s had since arriving at LSU in 2017, Wade has made the switch from a predominantly man-to-man defense to a 2-3 matchup zone that is becoming increasingly extinct in the college game.

“It’s a pretty big philosophical change,” he said. “It’ll be very noticeable when you watch us play with what we’re doing and how we’ve changed.

“We’ll be a little more aggressive in some areas, and maybe smarter in other areas in what we’re going to give up and what we’re going to take away.”

Wade said he used a 2-3 matchup zone about 70% of the time in his two seasons at Chattanooga and about 60% in a two-year stint at VCU, where the Rams made the NCAA tournament both times.

+2 LSU basketball picked to finish third in SEC race; Trendon Watford on first team, Javonte Smart on second The LSU basketball team has been picked by a media panel to finish third in the 2021 Southeastern Conference basketball race, the league annou…

So why turn to it now, after three seasons at LSU?

“A lot of it was we just didn’t have the depth we needed to do it,” Wade said, noting he's used a rotation of six to eight players here. “It takes more energy because you have to play extremely hard, and you can’t do it playing guys 34 or 36 minutes a game like we did last season.”

LSU played zone about 15% of the time a year ago when the Tigers went 21-10 and tied for second at 12-6 in the Southeastern Conference before the postseason was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

By then, after his team went 4-6 in its final 10 regular-season games, Wade knew what had to be done.

LSU allowed 89.5 points per game in those six losses with three opponents topping the 90-point mark. As a result, the Tigers finished 11th in the SEC in scoring defense after they were 12th in Wade’s first two seasons.

More alarming was their adjusted defensive efficiency, which measures points allowed per 100 defensive possessions.

According to Ken Pomeroy, the nation’s most respected stats guru, LSU was 179th out of 353 Division I teams in adjusted defensive efficiency last year — giving up 102.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Tigers were 136th in Wade’s first season in 2018, then improved to 59th in winning 27 games and the SEC regular-season title before falling off sharply in 2020.

LSU basketball program off to good start with two recruits on first day of early signing period As expected, Will Wade and his LSU staff got the signatures of two players for the 2021 recruiting class when the first day of the early signi…

“We didn’t have consistency and we didn’t have very good habits,” he said at the end of last season. “We just didn’t do a lot of the little things very well.”

By comparison, LSU was fourth nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency at 118.1, according to KenPom.com, and was second in the SEC in scoring 80.5 points a game.

Given that offensive production, taking a big step with a different look on the defensive end will make a huge difference.

“We’re going to use it,” Wade said enthusiastically. “We’re totally committed to it.”

While most SEC teams rely mainly on a man-to-man defense, the 2-3 zone has been a staple of Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim’s Syracuse teams for 4½ decades.

Wade sees it as a defense that has several advantages.

“You force a team to shoot a bunch of jump shots and you won’t foul as much,” he said. “Another thing is you’ll have better rebounding position. We’re going to really protect that paint and force you to shoot contested jump shots.”

With those things in mind, Wade hopes to flip the script with a roster that features more length than any of his previous three LSU teams.

The list is headed up by 6-foot-9 sophomore forward Trendon Watford, a preseason first-team All-SEC pick, and includes 7-0 center Bryan Penn-Johnson, 6-11 center Josh Gray, 6-10 forward Shareef O’Neal and 6-7 forward Josh LeBlanc.

Also, guard Charles Manning, who has been slowed this fall by a foot injury that required more in June, was one of LSU’s best defenders a year ago and will benefit from the switch when he returns.

“This defense is built for players like Charles, Josh and Shareef because they’re long, switchable guys,” Wade said. “They’re going to be very, very effective in this scheme.”

Penn-Johnson, O’Neal and LeBlanc are transfers; Penn-Johnson has been granted a waiver by the NCAA to play immediately, while O’Neal and LeBlanc are still awaiting word on their requests.

Going into preseason practice in mid-October, Wade was excited about what he had seen during limited, NCAA-allowed workouts.

“Our defense is markedly better,” he said then. “We’ve got a good philosophy defensively, and I feel like we’re going to be much improved on the defensive end as we move forward.”

After a month of practice, nothing has changed Wade’s mind about that — in part because they know that being committed on defense can lead to offensive opportunities.

“We’ve got guys that are probably a little bit more interested in guarding than what we have had in the past,” he said. “Part of having a good defense is having some defensive-minded guys, and they’re all picking it up and understanding it better.”