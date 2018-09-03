Suffice it to say few people expected LSU to race out to a 30-3 lead against Miami on national television at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and hang on for a 33-17 win.
National experts' preseason predictions generally pegged LSU to win anywhere from five-to-seven games in 2018, an underwhelming projection for a program that typically has championship aspirations.
As LSU built its lead against Miami, the Tigers' play elicited a wide range of responses from the national media. Check out a few below:
LSU....I apologize. This squadron appears to be amped and ON A MISSION. Mercy!— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 3, 2018
Seems like the demise of LSU was greatly exaggerated. That was a completely dominant performance. Impressed by Joe Burrow command of the offense in such a short time.— Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) September 3, 2018
LSU had one big run, a defensive TD and a bunch of short fields because Miami couldn’t punt the ball properly. I still have big questions. https://t.co/sYrC4CBseo— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 3, 2018
From last night: LSU dominates Miami, but still plenty of questions to answer for the Tigers:https://t.co/9vEoTMlzEk— George Schroeder (@GeorgeSchroeder) September 3, 2018
via @usatodaysports
1-0. #geaux 🐯. So many things to work on. But LSU will always be a physical place and tonight the physicality was too much for Miami— Booger (@ESPNBooger) September 3, 2018
Remember when everyone freaked out because Tom Herman chose Texas over LSU, and LSU had to "settle" for Ed Orgeron? Since the day they were hired:— Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) September 3, 2018
Ed Orgeron: 10-4, 3-2 vs ranked teams
Tom Herman: 7-7, 1-4 vs ranked teams
Guessing LSU fans are happy with how things turned out
Here’s a story about expectations (were we all wrong about #LSU and Ed Orgeron?) and three offseason moves that have the Tigers 1-0.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 3, 2018
The keeping of Dave Aranda.
The acquisition of Joe Burrow.
The acqustition of Cole Tracy.https://t.co/86NJdShhmL
LSU opens its home schedule Saturday at 6 p.m. against Southeastern Louisiana in Tiger Stadium.