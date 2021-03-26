It has been a week of startling admissions, pointed accusations and reports of ongoing FBI investigations at LSU.
In other words, just the status quo.
It’s remarkable how unremarkable these days — which could be labeled Crazy Days at LSU, Part II — have become. Oh, for the quaint yesteryear of Dale Brown sparring with the NCAA and Bobby Knight, Tito Horford’s recruiting saga and former LSU athletic director Bob Brodhead bugging his own office.
Working backward from above, the FBI has reportedly been in town snooping around Will Wade and the LSU basketball program. Frankly, this thing has gone on so long, call me when there is a notice of allegations from the NCAA.
Ex-LSU and soon to be ex-Oregon State president F. King Alexander says now the LSU Board of Supervisors pressured him to fire former athletic director Joe Alleva and hire current athletic director Scott Woodward. Political pressure in Louisiana? Shocking. Sounds like a guy trying to bring the school down that helped bring him down from his mishandling of sexual misconduct allegations.
Alleva, of course, is the guy who tried to fire Les Miles for allegations against him as early as 2013 and again in 2015, but Alexander wouldn’t sign off on it until Miles lost too many football games in 2016.
Then there was testimony Friday at the State Capitol, given by an 74-year-old female security guard at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, that LSU football coach Ed Orgeron in 2017 tried to convince her to forgive former Tigers running back Derrius Guice for reportedly sexually harassing her during the state high school football championships. The woman wanted Guice suspended from LSU’s appearance in the 2018 Citrus Bowl, which did not happen.
Earlier this week, Orgeron candidly and rather shockingly admitted he did not actually interview former defensive coordinator Bo Pelini and former passing game coordinator Scott Linehan for positions on his 2020 staff. Instead, Orgeron said, he went off recommendations from trusted coaching mentors like Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and former Miami Hurricanes coach Dennis Erickson.
The allegations against Guice were among several that came to light then at LSU. They appear to have been swept away in the same manner as many other similar allegations at LSU in recent years, a pattern of behavior the school has vowed to change.
Orgeron should answer for what he did or didn’t do regarding Guice (an athletic department spokesman said Orgeron did not speak directly to Guice’s accuser, Gloria Scott). Scott asked that Guice be suspended for the Tigers’ Citrus Bowl appearance against Notre Dame. That did not happen. Scott said she was told that would not happen by LSU athletic department officials Verge Ausberry and Miriam Segar. They are the only two people thus far disciplined by LSU for their mishandling of sexual misconduct cases, Asuberry suspended without pay for 30 days, Segar for 21 days.
Will Scott’s testimony lead to more scrutiny of Ausberry and Segar’s actions and impact their job status? We should soon find out.
It is against this somber and disturbing backdrop that LSU is currently conducting spring practice. A vital spring practice for Orgeron, for the program, for the school, as the Tigers try to quickly bounce back after a disappointing-on-the-field 2020 season. And maybe get folks to talk about something at LSU other than its far more important, far more disturbing problems.
In crazy, uncertain times at LSU, the on-the-field work is toward a positive goal, as linebacker Damone Clark said: being champions again.
That’s the status quo LSU is longing to recapture.