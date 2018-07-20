In recognition of 15 years of hosting the Wally Pontiff, Jr. Classic in Metairie, the New Orleans Baby Cakes will retire Pontiff’s jersey number 31 during a ceremony on July 27 when the Baby Cakes host the Tacoma Rainiers.
“I was blown away when I was told the Baby Cakes would be retiring Wally’s number,” said his father, Wally Pontiff, Sr., in a prepared statement. “It is a tremendous honor and means a lot to us. The organization has been so good to us and the connection has been great for the last 15 years.”
Over the past 15 years, the Wally Pontiff, Jr. Foundation has contributed more than $1.5 million to over 60 nonprofits, schools, charities and community programs, including LSU Baseball, The Wally Pontiff, Jr. Baseball Hall of Fame at Alex Box Stadium, and the Wally Pontiff, Jr. Pavilion at Jesuit’s John Ryan Stadium.
The annual game featuring LSU was first played in Pontiff’s native Metairie in 2004.
Wally Pontiff, Jr., an All-American third baseman at LSU, died suddenly in 2002 at age 21 due to a heart abnormality. He was also a two-time all-state performer at Jesuit High School.
“We are so fortunate to be a part of something so significant such as the Wally Pontiff, Jr. Classic,” said Baby Cakes Senior Vice President and General Manager Cookie Rojas. “We appreciate this opportunity to continue building upon what the Pontiff Foundation has created. We hope to have the game here for years to come and look forward to these special celebrations ahead.”