Senior defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence and senior linebacker Michael Divinity returned to LSU football practice on Monday afternoon.

As the No. 5 Tigers returned to the field after their open date and began preparations for Utah State this Saturday, Lawrence went through drills for the first time since he suffered an injury against Texas.

Lawrence wore a sleeve on his right leg and had his left ankle tapped. Coach Ed Orgeron described Lawrence's status as "a little gimpy" during his press conference Monday.

Defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (90) returned to LSU practice today, his first practice since the Texas game. pic.twitter.com/1dsefPKZLm — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) September 30, 2019

Divinity practiced too, but he limped as he walked across the field. Divinity, who had his left ankle heavily tapped, mostly worked against air.

"We have to see as the week goes," Orgeron said during his Monday press conference, "if these guys are going to be ready."

Meanwhile, inside linebackers Damone Clark and Jacob Phillips went through individual drills with the outside linebackers. Clark joined the position group last Wednesday, while this was Phillips' first practice away from the inside linebackers.

Phillips has started four games at inside linebacker. Clark has started two.

As Clark and Phillips drilled with the outside linebackers — injuries have thinned the defensive front the past three weeks — junior Patrick Queen and sophomore Micah Baskerville went first in drills with the inside linebackers.

Other notable returns to practice included quarterback Myles Brennan, fullback Tory Carter, who wore a gold non-contact jersey, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and offensive lineman Adrian Magee, who had a brace on his left knee.

Roll Call:

Players missing from practice

Todd Harris, S, junior

Terrace Marshall, WR, sophomore

Jontre Kirklin, WR, junior

Treven Kately, DB, sophomore

Lanard Fournette, RB, senior

Derian Moore, S, redshirt sophomore

Ray Thornton, OLB, junior

Travez Moore, OLB, redshirt junior

Kardell Thomas, OL, freshman

Saahdiq Charles, OL, junior

Thomas Perry, OL, freshman

Glen Logan, DE, junior