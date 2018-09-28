There are several indications there will be plenty of points scored Saturday night in Tiger Stadium between LSU and Ole Miss.
Ole Miss has a Top 10 passing offense and LSU just gave up 330 passing yards to Louisiana Tech.
Points.
Ole Miss gives up the 20th-most points in the nation per game (36.8), and LSU's pair of 100-yard rushers, Nick Brossette and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, would be facing a Rebels run defense that gives up nearly 200 yards rushing per game.
Points.
The winner of this matchup has scored at least 38 points in six of the past eight years.
Points.
So why is the consensus over/under — the guess at the total number of points in a game — set at a fairly conservative 60?
Well, the total may have been higher if Ole Miss didn't struggle to score in their previous two games, said Michael Riordan, a business partner at Right Angle Sports.
"Alabama's defense suffocated them, holding them to just 4.2 yards per play and seven points (in a 62-7 Ole Miss loss)," Riordan said. "And then, the Rebels followed up that outing with a subpar day versus Kent State."
The Ole Miss-Kent State game was tied 7-7 before the Rebels finally pulled away to win 38-17.
Also, Riordan said, "it shouldn't be terribly surprising that when these teams match up against each other" that the over/under lies somewhere in between the lines that have been set all season with the two programs.
All three of Ole Miss' games against FBS opponents — Kent State (75), Alabama (71.5) and Texas Tech (71.5) — have been in the 70s. LSU's over/unders have been set at an average of 48 this season.
When the Tigers won in Oxford, Mississippi, last season, the over/under was set at 59, and LSU breached it by winning 40-24.
"Relative to last year," Riordan said, "LSU's offense is worse while its defense is better; and Ole Miss' offense is better while its defense is worse. The end result is basically a wash, which is why the total is awfully similar to what it was the last time these teams met."