GULF SHORES, Ala. — There was a point Sunday morning when it looked like LSU's beach volleyball team would spend the afternoon playing for a national title.
In the end, the Tigers fell just short of reaching the NCAA championship match when they fell to No. 1 USC 3-2 in the consolation final to finish a program-best third in the nation.
“To be in this position at the end,” coach Russell Brock said, “I think it will take a couple minutes — maybe after watching the final, seeing how close we were to maybe one more step this year, it’s impossible not to respect the progress that was made this year on this stage.”
LSU staged comebacks in each of the first two matches of the day, with Olivia Beyer-Maddie Ligon winning on Court 4, 19-21, 21-17, 15-13, and Kahlee York-Hunter Domanski on Court 5, 17-21, 21-13, 15-9.
The Tigers led 2-0, but to win the match, they would need to take a point off of one of USC's elite top three pairs.
“We knew we had to do something special at one, two or three,” Brock said. “One was our best shot just because Claire and Kristen are a really talented team.”
The Trojans swept all three matches, with the Tigers' top pair of Claire Coppola and Kristen Nuss coming the closest in a 21-18, 21-18 loss. Coppola and Nuss finished with a program-record 32 victories.
It is the end of a historic year for the Tigers who cracked the Top 5 for the first time in program history early in the season and finished with a program-record 31 victories.
“It’s been an incredible run and an incredible season,” said sophomore Hunter Domanski. “It hurts falling just short. It will make us hungrier for next year.”
UCLA swept USC 3-0 in the national championship.