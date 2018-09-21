Saturday, September 22
9 a.m. — LSU SportShop opens
11 a.m. — CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps
(with Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon)
Noon — LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)
1 p.m. — Nicholson Gateway Fan Fest opens (across Nicholson Drive from Tiger Stadium)
1 p.m. — L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)
1 p.m. — Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)
1:30 p.m. — Jump School performs in Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)
3 p.m. — Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium
3:15 p.m. — Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium
3:30 p.m. — The Chute opens inside Tiger Stadium
3:30 p.m. — All remaining gates to Tiger Stadium open including Skyline Club
(LSU At the Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium)
4 p.m. — LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village
(with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite)
4:10 p.m. — LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni
4:15 p.m. — Band comes down “Victory Hill”
5:30 p.m. — LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
(with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush)
Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live
5:44 p.m. — Guest Captains Presentation
(Derrius Guice, KJ Malone, Jerald Hawkins, Deondre Clark)
5:47 p.m. — Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance
5:51 p.m. — Alma Mater and National Anthem
5:57 p.m. — Saturday Night in Death Valley - LSU Intro Video
5:58 p.m. — LSU takes the field
5:59 p.m. — Louisiana Tech takes the field
5:59 p.m. — Coin toss at midfield
6:02 p.m. — Kickoff: LSU vs. Louisiana Tech
(ESPNU or Watch ESPN)
For the first time in two years, an LSU football home game has sold out.
The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of Saturday night's game with Louisiana Tech ...