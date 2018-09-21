Saturday, September 22

9 a.m. — LSU SportShop opens

11 a.m. — CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps

(with Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon)

Noon — LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)

1 p.m. — Nicholson Gateway Fan Fest opens (across Nicholson Drive from Tiger Stadium)

1 p.m. — L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)

1 p.m. — Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)

1:30 p.m. — Jump School performs in Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)

3 p.m. — Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium

3:15 p.m. — Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium

3:30 p.m. — The Chute opens inside Tiger Stadium

3:30 p.m. — All remaining gates to Tiger Stadium open including Skyline Club

(LSU At the Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium)

4 p.m. — LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village

(with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite)

4:10 p.m. — LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni

4:15 p.m. — Band comes down “Victory Hill”

5:30 p.m. — LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium

(with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush)

Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live

5:44 p.m. — Guest Captains Presentation

(Derrius Guice, KJ Malone, Jerald Hawkins, Deondre Clark)

5:47 p.m. — Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance

5:51 p.m. — Alma Mater and National Anthem

5:57 p.m. — Saturday Night in Death Valley - LSU Intro Video

5:58 p.m. — LSU takes the field

5:59 p.m. — Louisiana Tech takes the field

5:59 p.m. — Coin toss at midfield

6:02 p.m. — Kickoff: LSU vs. Louisiana Tech

(ESPNU or Watch ESPN)