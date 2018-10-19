LSU vs. Mississippi State
October 20, 2018 — Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) — ESPN
Saturday, October 20
7 a.m. — Parking lots open on campus
9 a.m. — LSU SportShop opens
11 a.m. — LSU Homecoming Parade (2.9-mile route through campus)
11 a.m. — CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps (with Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon)
Noon — LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)
1 p.m. — Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)
1 p.m. — L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)
1 p.m. — Nicholson Gateway Fan Fest opens (across Nicholson Drive from Tiger Stadium)
1:30 p.m. — Bucktown All-Stars performs in Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)
3 p.m. — Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium
3:15 p.m. — Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium
3:30 p.m. — The Chute opens inside Tiger Stadium
3:30 p.m. — All remaining gates to Tiger Stadium open including Skyline Club. (LSU At the Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium)
4 p.m. — LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite)
4:15 p.m. — LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni
4:25 p.m. — Band comes down “Victory Hill”
5:30 p.m. — LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium (with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush, listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live)
5:44 p.m. — Jacobs Professor of Excellence Presentation
5:45 p.m. — Guest Captains Presentation (Tracy Porter, Ricky Chatman, Kevin Minter)
5:50 p.m. — Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance
5:54 p.m. — Alma Mater and National Anthem with US Navy Flyover
6 p.m. — Saturday Night in Death Valley - LSU Intro Video
6:01 p.m. — LSU takes the field
6:02 p.m. — Mississippi State takes the field
6:02 p.m. — Coin toss at midfield
6:05 p.m. — Kickoff: LSU vs. Mississippi State on ESPN or Watch ESPN app
On-Field Presentations
1st Quarter — LSU’s 2018 SEC Champion Gymnastics Team (NW 20-yard line)
End of 1st Quarter — LSU Track and Field (NW 20-yard line)
3rd Quarter — US Navy Flyover crew (NW 20-yard line)
Halftime
Golden Band from Tigerland performs
Homecoming Court announced with crowning of King and Queen