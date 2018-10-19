lsugeorgiafootball.101418 HS 3127.JPG
Mike the Tiger leads LSU onto the field before kickoff against Georgia, Saturday, October 13, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU vs. Mississippi State 

October 20, 2018 — Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) — ESPN          

Saturday, October 20

7 a.m. — Parking lots open on campus

9 a.m. — LSU SportShop opens

11 a.m. — LSU Homecoming Parade (2.9-mile route through campus)

11 a.m. — CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps (with Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon)

Noon — LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)

1 p.m. — Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)

1 p.m. — L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)

1 p.m. — Nicholson Gateway Fan Fest opens (across Nicholson Drive from Tiger Stadium)

1:30 p.m. — Bucktown All-Stars performs in Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)

3 p.m. — Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium

3:15 p.m. — Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium

3:30 p.m. — The Chute opens inside Tiger Stadium

3:30 p.m. — All remaining gates to Tiger Stadium open including Skyline Club. (LSU At the Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium)

4 p.m. — LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite)

4:15 p.m. — LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni

4:25 p.m. — Band comes down “Victory Hill”

5:30 p.m. — LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium (with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush, listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live)

5:44 p.m. — Jacobs Professor of Excellence Presentation

5:45 p.m. — Guest Captains Presentation (Tracy Porter, Ricky Chatman, Kevin Minter)

5:50 p.m. — Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance

5:54 p.m. — Alma Mater and National Anthem with US Navy Flyover

6 p.m. — Saturday Night in Death Valley - LSU Intro Video

6:01 p.m. — LSU takes the field

6:02 p.m. — Mississippi State takes the field

6:02 p.m. — Coin toss at midfield

6:05 p.m. — Kickoff: LSU vs. Mississippi State on ESPN or Watch ESPN app      

On-Field Presentations

1st Quarter —  LSU’s 2018 SEC Champion Gymnastics Team (NW 20-yard line)

End of 1st Quarter — LSU Track and Field (NW 20-yard line)

3rd Quarter — US Navy Flyover crew (NW 20-yard line)

Halftime

Golden Band from Tigerland performs

Homecoming Court announced with crowning of King and Queen

