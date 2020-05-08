The newest commitment for LSU football's 2021 recruiting class opened up on his recent decision to play for the Tigers.
Garrett Nussmeier, a 4-star pro style quarterback out of Flower Mound Texas, is rated as the seventh best player nationally at his position by the recruiting website 247Sports. He committed to LSU on Monday with a viral Tweet.
"I think I've always really loved LSU," Nussmeier said during a radio interview Tuesday with 104.5 ESPN's Off the Bench. "Growing up I saw purple and gold. I refer to Louisiana as my home."
The Texas high schooler was born in Lake Charles and has moved around the country due to his father's career.
His father, Doug Nussmeier, is the Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks coach and a former player for the New Orleans Saints from 1994-97.
LSU's newly hired passing game coordinator Scott Linehan was Doug Nussmeier's offensive coordinator during his playing days at the University of Idaho.
A Dream Come True....#COMMITTED— Garrett Nussmeier (@Garrettnuss13) May 4, 2020
When speaking to Off the Bench, Nussmeier said it was difficult to find reasons why LSU wouldn't be the best fit.
"Not only were they my first offer, they recruited me the hardest of any coaching staff throughout the process," he said.
