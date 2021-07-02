LSU tapped into the future of its special teams unit when Nathan Dibert, one of the nation's top placekicker recruits, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Friday.
Dibert, a Michigan native, is the No. 2 placekicker in the nation, according to Kohl's kicking camp rankings, and he is the first specialist to commit to LSU's 2022 recruiting class.
@LSUfootball @Coach_EdOrgeron @Christo79239231 #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/5QgnpgIgve— Nathan Dibert (@DibertNathan) July 2, 2021
LSU's special teams unit has improved significantly under Tigers coach Ed Orgeron, who made the kicking game a priority by making Greg McMahon the team's full-time special teams coordinator in 2018 when the NCAA granted teams a 10th assistant.
Since then, LSU's special teams, particularly its kicking game, has been one of the team's most consistently effective units.
In Orgeron's tenure, the Tigers signed little-known Division II graduate transfer Cole Tracy, who, in 2018, set five team records and tied two more in his one season in Baton Rouge. Tracy's game-winning, 42-yard field goal against Auburn helped launch the Tigers toward a 10-3 season that ended with a Fiesta Bowl victory.
The Tigers then signed Cade York, an All-American high school placekicker, who built on a true freshman season by being named second-team All-America as a sophomore in 2020. York made 18-of-21 field goals last season, including a game-winning, 57-yard field goal in the final minute of a 37-34 win over Florida.
The 6-foot-1, 198-pound York enters his junior season ranked No. 5 in LSU history with 39 made field goals in his career. He already hold the school records for most made 50-yard field goals in a career (10) and in a single season (6).
York will be eligible for the 2022 NFL draft. So, Dibert's commitment foreshadows a possible replacement for York when he eventually leaves Baton Rouge.
Both York and Tracy voiced their support on social media when Dibert announced his pledge.
"Welcome to the club," York wrote.
"What he said," Tracy added. "Congrats bro!"