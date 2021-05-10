After a long wait, and some necessary debunking, LSU men's basketball has landed a top recruit in Efton Reid.

The 5-star center is the fourth commitment for the Tigers' 2021 class amid an offseason of significant turnover. But who is Reid?

Here are five things to know.

WHO IS EFTON REID

Reid is a 5-star recruit out of IMG Academy in Florida, but spent the beginning of his high school career career at Steward High in Richmond, Virginia.

He is ranked as the No. 24 recruit nationally and No. 3 at his position, according to 247Sports, after averaging 16 points and 11 rebounds during his lone season at IMG. His best season at Steward High came as a junior when he averaged 19 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks, earning Division II first-team all-state honors as his team went 26-7.

NO, HE NEVER PICKED PITT

patience y'all 🙏🏽 — Efton (@efton15) May 7, 2021

Reid was initially expected to make his college choice in mid-April, but inexplicably that never happened. Reid's mother then tweeted his decision would come on May 7, another date that came and went without a college choice.

Amid the confusion a fake Twitter account emerged to announce Reid had committed to Pittsburgh, one of the schools to which he had narrowed his choice, complete with a photoshopped image of Reid in a Panthers jersey.

Reid's brother debunked that tweet and his own account posted the message, "patience, y'all."

Reid waited until Mother's Day to make his decision, choosing LSU over Pitt, Florida State and Ohio State.

A TALL ORDER

Before all else I wanna thank God for everything that he has done for me and all that he is going to do for me.I want to thank my Circle for giving me the support and guidance during this journey. All I got to say is I'm Ready to get to Work ‼️‼️‼️#bootup 🐯 pic.twitter.com/M5yzs0eTxf — Efton (@efton15) May 9, 2021

LSU has spent multiple seasons relying on small ball to drive LSU basketball to success, but the Tigers have now added an elite big man to work into the equation.

Reid is listed at 6-foot-11, 225 pounds and brings a dose of size for a team that ran out a starting lineup featuring 6-foot-9 Trendon Watford as its tallest frontcourt player. Watford, 6-foot-7 forward Darius Days, and 6-foot-4 guards Cam Thomas and Javonte Smart have all declared for the upcoming NBA draft.

LSU had a pair of true centers on its 2021 roster, but they appeared in just 15 games combined, averaged shy of four minutes played and both entered the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. Those players are 6-foot-11 Josh Gray, and 7-footer Bryan Penn Johnson. Neither has yet announced a transfer destination.

The departures leave Reid and Shareef O'Neal, the son of LSU and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, as the only players listed taller than 6-foot-9 set for next season's roster.

WHAT'S HIS GAME?

Efton Reid has no relation to another former LSU center, Naz Reid, but they will have similarities. Like Naz, Efton's game is not predicated on high-flying athleticism, but is heavy on fundamentals, according to a scouting report from 247Sports.

"Has NBA center size. Game is skill based and not athletically based. Has good footwork and touch in post," writes Jerry Meyer, 247Sports' diector of basketball scouting. "[Reid] can stretch defense to three-point line. Comfortable with the ball as a passer. Has good hands and rebounds his area. Not a big shot blocker. Positional defender inside. Needs to improve quickness to defend on perimeter."

A CLASS LIFTER

Before Reid's commitment, LSU's 2021 class sat at a respectable 26th in the nation, but has since rocketed up to No. 7 overall and second in the SEC behind just Tennessee (No. 2 overall), according to 247Sports.

Reid's composite rating of .9914 is the 11th highest in LSU recruiting history, and he's the fifth 5-star recruit to commit to the Tigers since coach Will Wade took over the program (Naz Reid, 2018; Emmitt Williams, 2018; Trendon Watford, 2019; Cam Thomas, 2020).

Reid is the 15th 5-star recruit to commit to LSU in program history, with just three such recruits committing to the Tigers over the span of a decade from 2008-17 (Jarell Martin, 2013; Antonio Blakeney, 2015; Ben Simmons, 2015).

The other three members of LSU's 2021 recruiting class include:

Jerrell Colbert : 4-star center, 6-foot-9, 210 pounds (No. 73 recruit overall; No. 14 at position)

: 4-star center, 6-foot-9, 210 pounds (No. 73 recruit overall; No. 14 at position) Bradley Ezewiro : 3-star center, 6-foot-8, 200 pounds (No. 259 recruit overall; No. 34 at position)

: 3-star center, 6-foot-8, 200 pounds (No. 259 recruit overall; No. 34 at position) Brandon Murray: 4-star shooting guard, 6-foot-5, 200 pounds (No. 88 recruit overall; No. 20 at position)

Reid and Murray were roommates at IMG Academy.

LSU has also landed four transfers in Illinois point guard Adam Miller; Missouri point guard Xavier Pinson; San Jose State shooting guard Seneca Knight; and Cincinnati power forward Tari Eason.