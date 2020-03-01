After an important victory over Texas A&M on Saturday, the LSU basketball coaching staff had a big day on the recruiting trail Sunday.
Will Wade and his staff picked up two new commitments in four-star guard Eric Gaines for the 2020 recruiting class and four-star center Jerrell Colbert, their first pledge for 2021.
Gaines didn’t need much time to make a decision on which college he'll be playing for next season after his official visit to LSU over the weekend.
A 6-foot-3 point guard from Lithonia, Georgia, Gaines informed Wade on the way to the airport Sunday morning that he will join his program for next season.
He is ranked as the eighth-best player in Georgia and 16th-best point guard nationally.
Gaines, who was believed to be a heavy lean to LSU, picked the Tigers from a list of finalists that also included Alabama, Memphis, TCU and Washington State.
The news of his commitment, first reported by 247Sports, moved LSU up four spots to sixth in the national rankings and third among Southeastern Conference schools.
Later Sunday, 247Sports reported LSU got a head start on the next recruiting cycle with a commitment from Colbert, a 6-9 junior at Cornerstone Christian in San Antonio.
Colbert, who took an official visit to LSU in December, is the No. 32 prospect overall for 2021 and the sixth-best center, according to the 247Sports composite listings.
He held offers from Oklahoma, Baylor, Houston, Memphis, Michigan and USC. He can sign with LSU in November.
The fifth high-school recruit for Wade in the 2020 class, Gaines is expected to officially sign with LSU when the spring signing period begins April 15.
He became the second commitment for the Tigers in the past month after four-star small forward Mwani Wilkinson of Las Vegas made a pledge to Wade on Feb. 8.
LSU got the signatures of point guard Jalen Cook, shooting guard Cam Thomas and power forward Bradley Ezewiro in the early signing period in November.
Thomas, a five-star prospect, Gaines and Wilkinson are all in the top-100 in the 247Sports composite rankings. Cook and Ezewiro are rated as three-star recruits.
Former Georgetown small forward Josh LeBlanc transferred to LSU in January and power forward Shareef O’Neal, the son of former Tigers’ great Shaquille O’Neal, is expected to join the program this summer after transferring from UCLA.