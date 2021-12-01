Notre Dame is expected to make defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman its next head coach, according to multiple reports Wednesday night, likely ending the possibility Brian Kelly can bring him to LSU.

The deal hasn't been finalized, according to Sports Illustrated and ESPN, but an announcement is reportedly expected within the next week.

Freeman, who LSU tried to hire as defensive coordinator last offseason, was pursued by Kelly as he transitioned to LSU this week, according to multiple reports.

Notre Dame has held opponents to 18.3 points per game this year with Freeman as defensive coordinator. Its defense is ranked 13th in SP+, a metric that tracks efficiency. Notre Dame met with Freeman on Wednesday, according to ESPN.

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees also announced Wednesday night he will remain at the school instead of following Kelly to LSU.

While not confirming specific names, Kelly said Wednesday afternoon there were coaches he wanted to bring from Notre Dame. It's unclear if he has pursued assistants other than the two coordinators.

"The coaches that are on staff there at Notre Dame are still employed there," Kelly said. "Are there coaches there that I would like to join me here? Certainly. There are teams to coach on both sides. But that's a process we'll have to work through."