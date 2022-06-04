HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Devin Fontenot was honest when he evaluated his performance this season on the day before the first game of the Southeastern Conference tournament in Hoover, Alabama.
“It’s not been the best (season) for me,” Fontenot said. “But, I know how to respond to adversity and I’m looking forward.”
In his 111th appearance as a Tiger, Fontenot came in during the seventh inning to relieve Ma’Khail Hilliard against Kentucky on May 26. He scattered two hits and a sacrifice fly before closing the inning. Kentucky, which hadn’t scored since the second inning, was back on board.
After Devin Burkes’ three-run shot in the eighth, Fontenot exited the mound. The Tigers still had a wide enough margin to cruise to an 11-6 victory, but Fontenot's line of four earned runs on three hits and two walks in 1⅔ innings was not personally encouraging.
But in his 112th appearance, which surpassed the school record in appearances he shared after the Kentucky game, Fontenot entered in the fifth inning of Friday night’s game against Kennesaw State in the Hattiesburg regional with a huge task: Silence an offense that had scored nine runs already.
The Owls’ Tyler Simon lined a double off of Fontenot, which scored two inherited runners to their lead to 11-4. Fontenot then walked Zac Corbin before inducing a foul ball that Tre’ Morgan caught with a gymnast's flair to retire the side.
Simon met Fontenot one more time in the subsequent three innings and struck out. In the postgame news conference, Simon fumbled over the pronunciation of Fontenot’s name.
“Fonte-naught, Fonte-new. Sorry, he came in and he did his job to shut us down the last couple of innings,” Simon said. “His fastball has a little bit of life on it, and we couldn’t quite catch up to it.”
Fontenot retired batters in order in two of his innings. In the eighth, he struck out three of the four batters he faced with one hit tallied. He struck out six and walked only one in his 3⅓ innings.
“We don’t win the game if Devin doesn’t come in and settle the game,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “It’s the best performance out of him this year when we really, really, really needed that.”
His performance bought time for the LSU hitters, who put together a 10-spot in the bottom of the eighth inning to rally for a 14-11 victory.
Fontenot held a 5.04 ERA entering the game, striking out 35 and walking 14 through 25 innings. Last year, he had a 2.86 ERA through 34⅔ innings pitched. He said at the beginning of the season that he wanted to make his case to become a starting pitcher.
“I kind of extended a little bit last year,” Fontenot said in January. “I would throw sometimes two or three innings at a time, so I’m just talking with them (coaches) about the potential of starting. Hopefully I can progress these next couple of weeks and that will be available.”
Fontenot started once against Ole Miss in May, but he lasted just 1⅓ innings while allowing three earned runs on two hits.
But on Friday night, he provided the relief the Tigers so desperately needed.
“I think I was mechanically and mentally right tonight,” Fontenot said. “I just wanted to give our team a chance. Coming into a ballgame like that, if I don’t do well, we don’t win. I knew I had it in me, and I just wanted to perform the best for my team.”