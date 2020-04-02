As the sports calendar nears the clubhouse turn toward what originally was to have been Masters week, the golf world for the most part reflects the sports world at large during the coronavirus pandemic.
Events, like the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, are canceled. Others, like the Masters and PGA Championship, are currently listed as postponed. And many golf courses are closed based on stay-at-home orders or social distancing measures.
All six of BREC’s public courses, as well as the LSU Golf Course, are currently closed for play. But there are privately owned options out there for member play and public fee play in the Baton Rouge area.
Five semi-private golf tracks are open for public play in the area: The Bluffs Golf and Sports Resort in St. Francisville, Carter Plantation in Springfield, Copper Mill Golf Club in Zachary, Greystone Country Club in Denham Springs and Pelican Point Golf & Country Club in Gonzales. Also open is The Pines at North Park in Denham Springs, a nine-hole facility.
Several private clubs in the area are open but for member play only: Country Club of Louisiana, Fenwood Hills Country Club and The University Club. Baton Rouge Country Club staff is on the premises, but the club declined to comment on whether it is open or closed for member play.
Despite the current situation and slightly restricted hours, Country Club of Louisiana head golf professional Gamon Manne said the course is busy with member play. He said golfers have been good about adhering to social distancing standards of staying 6-10 feet apart, with staff trying to make sure there are never more than two groups on any given hole.
“We do shotgun starts and we get them rolling,” Manne said.
CCLA is scheduled to host a major junior golf tournament on the nationwide American Junior Golf Association tour later this spring. Qualifying is set for May 31 for the AJGA Baton Rouge Junior Championship, with tournament play set for June 1-4.
“We’re hosting 78 of the best juniors in the world,” Manne said. “We’re the first (AJGA tournament) that’s not canceled. So we’re hopeful.”
BREC Director of Golf Mike Raby said maintenance work is continuing on the parish’s six courses, but there is no date as yet to reopen them. BREC’s facilities closed March 24.
“We should come out in as good or better shape than when we stopped playing,” Raby said. “We can’t wait to reopen and are really looking forward to it.
“But that this point we’re not even trying to set a date. We just have to wait and see what develops in the next couple of weeks. Things are changing so much day to day, week to week.”
The LSU Golf Course has been tentatively scheduled to reopen April 13, but that date was set before Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that the state’s stay-at-home order has been extended through April 30.
TEEING IT UP
Status of golf courses and clubs in the Baton Rouge area:
Facility Open/closed Cart policy Public play Fees
Baton Rouge C.C. (18 holes) Declined to provide information
Beaver Creek (18 holes) Closed (BREC courses closed indefinitely )
The Bluffs (18) Open Single rider Yes $38-60
Carter Plantation (18) Open Single rider Yes $20-60
City Park (9) Closed
J.S. Clark (9) Closed
Copper Mill (18) Open Single rider Yes $24-28 (9 holes)
$28-36 (18)
C.C. of Louisiana (18) Open Private carts No
Fennwood Hills (9) Open Single rider No
Greystone (18) Open Single rider Yes $55-65
Dumas (18) Closed
The Island (18) Closed
LSU (18) Closed (until at least April 13)
Pelican Point (27) Open Single rider Yes $35-45 (9)
$60-75 (18)
The Pines at North Park (9) Open Single rider Yes $15-20
University Club (22) Open Single rider No
Santa Maria (18) Closed
Webb Park (18) Closed
Westside (18) Closed