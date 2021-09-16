The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Central Michigan on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
Wilson Alexander
LSU 31, Central Michigan 21
If nothing else, LSU can rush the passer. It leads the Southeastern Conference with 12 sacks, and two weeks ago, Central Michigan allowed nine sacks in a narrow loss to Missouri. As long as the Tigers stop the run on early downs, their pass rush will give a sputtering offense enough breathing room. Might not be pretty, but LSU avoids what would be a disastrous upset.
Scott Rabalais
LSU 30, Central Michigan 23
I have a feeling I’m going to regret taking the under (60) on this game, but LSU’s offense has a lot of proving to do. Central Michigan is the second-best nonconference team the Tigers will play behind UCLA, and that means the Chippewas are capable of an upset. Three touchdowns and three Cade York field goals allow the Tigers to get past CMU by a touchdown.
Sheldon Mickles
LSU 31, Central Michigan 18
LSU can’t mess around with Central Michigan after the Chippewas gave Missouri a tussle two weeks ago. CMU pulled to within a field goal in the fourth quarter and was sniffing an upset as a two-touchdown road dog. But it gave up nine sacks, which could be problematic against an LSU defense that consistently harassed Cody Orgeron and took him down eight times last week.
Zach Ewing
LSU 34, Central Michigan 19
This may seem like another breather for the Tigers, but the Chippewas are no slouch. They out-gained Missouri in a 34-24 loss and then allowed only 109 yards to their FCS opponent last week. LSU will find a way to win, but its offensive line issues are real, and the Tigers will need all four quarters to secure this one.