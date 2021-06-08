To say that JuVaughn Harrison is a unique individual with unique talent in the sport of track and field would be the understatement of the year.
Or, to be more precise, the past three years.
From the top of his head down to his legs, which supply the power to push his 6-foot-4, 180-pound body on a vertical or horizontal plane, there’s little doubt everybody knows when the affable Harrison is in the stadium.
Perhaps it’s his hair, which features intertwined blue-and-silver dreadlocks, or maybe the way he attacks with equal gusto the long and high jumps that have made the LSU star a must-see competitor since June 2019.
That’s when Harrison burst onto the national scene by becoming the first male athlete in the 98-year history of the NCAA championships to win the high jump and long jump in the same meet.
One year after bowing out of both competitions early, Harrison put it all together in the heat and humidity of Austin, Texas.
He won the long jump with a personal record of 26 feet, 11 inches and 48 hours later took the high jump title with another PR of 7-5¼.
To prove it was no fluke, Harrison completed the rare double again at the NCAA indoor meet in March after both the 2020 indoor and outdoor events were canceled by the coronavirus.
LSU’s record holder in the indoor and outdoor high jumps and indoor long jump, Harrison has his sights on another sweep this week in the NCAA semifinals and finals in Eugene, Oregon.
“It’s set in a little bit,” he said when asked about the prospects of another double. “After the indoor meet, I heard the marks were the best for a long jump-high jump double to ever do that.
“That’s when it really started to come in like, ‘OK, you’re setting yourself up to do something that hasn’t been done before.’ ”
The long jump is set for 8:30 p.m. CDT Wednesday with the high jump going at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the new Hayward Field.
Harrison and the top-ranked LSU men will compete Wednesday and Friday while the women’s team, which is also No. 1, will take the stage Thursday and Saturday.
The men go in as the favorites with 15 scoring opportunities, including two each for Harrison and sprint star Terrance Laird. The LSU women, who figure to be in a tight battle with Texas A&M and Southern Cal, have 18 chances to score.
Harrison is among five LSU athletes who will be trying to get their team off to a fast start in three field event finals Wednesday.
To make it a double-double for the 2021 campaign, Harrison hopefully won’t have to work as hard as he did on March 12. He won both events that afternoon even though they started just 2½ hours apart.
Harrison won the high jump with a PR of 7-6½, then took the long jump with another personal best of 27-8¾.
The long jump mark was the third-best in U.S. history and eighth-longest leap in world history for the indoor event.
It was the best one-day high jump/long jump double in world history, tweeted Jon Mulkeen, senior web editor for World Athletics — the sport's international governing body.
No one had ever cleared 7-6½ in the high jump and gone at least 27-8¾ in the long jump in the same day, according to Mulkeen's tweet.
When asked last week how uncommon it was to do what Harrison has done in those events, LSU coach Dennis Shaver chuckled softly.
“He’s the leader overall in the history of the sport with that double,” Shaver said. “Nobody else in the world has ever done what he’s done in those two events, so it’s not very common at all.
“When it has been done, it hasn’t been done as good as he’s been doing it. I’m not just talking about doing it at just the NCAA level, I’m talking about the world.”
The rarified air Harrison is breathing hasn’t changed the native of Huntsville, Alabama, longtime LSU jumps coach Todd Lane said Tuesday.
“I tell people all the time that genetics win,” Lane said after the Tigers’ final pre-meet workout. “I think that comes into full play with JuVaughn.”
Still, Lane said Harrison’s emergence at the 2019 NCAA championships was a part of the process — something that just didn’t happen overnight.
“He just kind of grew physically into his body,” Lane said. “He was a late-bloomer and obviously has some genetic gifts that most of the rest of the world don’t have.
"On top of that, he embraces the competition; he never gets bent out of shape about anything.”
Just two years ago, Harrison couldn’t have even dreamed of doing what he’s done.
Admittedly, it wasn’t until after his breakout meet in Austin did he realize what he was capable of as an elite jumper.
After all, Harrison was just two years removed from a high school career that also included football, basketball and the hurdles in track — and the high jump — when it clicked in his competitive mind.
“I jumped 26-11 in the long jump and I had some good attempts at 7-6½ in the high jump,” he said. “I was pretty confident I would be able to do well in both.”
While the news he got just after finishing his historic double at the NCAA indoor meet boosted his confidence, Shaver and Lane said Harrison has remained on an even keel going into an important summer.
Later this month are the U.S. Olympic Trials and the Olympic Games are just seven weeks off.
But Harrison, a junior, isn’t ready to think about that or if he’ll turn pro even though it’s a bit of a driving force for him.
He’s simply thinking about what he and the Tigers are trying to accomplish this week, which is win their first NCAA outdoor title since 2002.
“At the end of the day, the goal is the team championship,” he said. “I’d say it’s in the back of my head; it’s like setting some records or maybe going for the collegiate record because you try to do something nobody’s done before."