The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the Tigers' matchup with Arkansas on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
Brooks Kubena
LSU 52, Arkansas 7
As mothers say, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all." Mothers would have a hard time writing about Arkansas. The Razorbacks lost 45-19 to a Western Kentucky team that is now 6-4. If LSU plays like the No. 1 team in the country, the margin will be much wider.
Wilson Alexander
LSU 56, Arkansas 7
Interim coach Barry Lunney Jr. may give Arkansas a morale boost, but it can't upset LSU. Not this year. The Tigers can put the game away by halftime, rest their starters and seal their trip to the Southeastern Conference championship game as underclassmen gain experience. Arkansas has lost 17 straight SEC games. Make it 18.
Scott Rabalais
LSU 55, Arkansas 17
LSU could name the score against Arkansas. The wiser course will be to rest Joe Burrow and as many starters as possible in the second half. The Tigers may not cover a historically huge point spread, but the objective is put Arkansas away before ramping up for Texas A&M and the SEC Championship Game.
Sheldon Mickles
LSU 52, Arkansas 14
In its past four games, Arkansas has allowed 198 points (49.5 per game) with all four of its opponents putting at least 45 on the board. The Razorbacks had an extra week to prepare under interim coach Barry Lunney, but can it really make a difference against LSU's record-shattering offense? Probably not.